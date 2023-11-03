With the blind auditions set to begin on Saturday 4th November, read on for all the information you need to know about The Voice UK 2023 judges, including who won't return for the 2024 series.

The Voice UK judges

will.i.am

will.i.am. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 48

Instagram: @iamwill

will.i.am has been a judge on The Voice UK since its inception in 2012, and has remained a judge on the series ever since. He has also appeared as a judge on The Voice Australia as well as The Voice Kids.

The judge rose to fame as the lead member of Black Eyed Peas and has had a number of hit singles and albums over the course of his career.

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 32

Instagram: @annemarie

Anne-Marie joined The Voice UK in 2021, replacing former coach Meghan Trainor. During her first series as a coach a member of her team, Craig Eddie, won the show.

The singer gained notoriety following her feature on Clean Bandit's Rockabye, and later her own singles Alarm, Ciao Adios and 2002.

The have been reports that Anne-Marie won't be returning as a judge in the 2024 series, but this is yet to be confirmed.

A source told The Sun: "Anne-Marie has loved being part of the show but producers want to give the series a refresh.

"ITV wants to ensure that the show pulls in teens, so they are always looking at who is hot in the music world."

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com: "The Voice UK returns to ITV1 and ITVX for a brand new series on Saturday 4th November at 8:25pm featuring coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs."

Tom Jones

Tom Jones. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 83

Instagram: @realsirtomjones

Sir Tom Jones has been a coach on The Voice UK since it began in 2012. He returned as a coach on the series in 2013, 2014 and in 2015, before he was replaced by Boy George when the show aired on the BBC.

He later returned in 2017 when the show moved to ITV.

Olly Murs

Olly Murs. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 39

Instagram: @ollymurs

Olly Murs has been a coach on The Voice UK since 2018.

The singer rose to fame following his participation on The X Factor in 2009, where he finished as a runner-up. Following the show, Murs released his self-titled album, which entered number two on the UK Albums Chart.

Is Olly Murs leaving The Voice UK?

Olly Murs will be a coach on this series of The Voice UK, however he will not be returning for the 2024 series.

In an interview with The Sun earlier this year, Murs said: "I'm gutted. I got the call last week to say I won't be back on the show, and it's a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn't really expect that to come...

"Genuinely, I accept their decision, and they'll find someone great, I'm sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah. Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it'll be sore thinking that could have been me."

The Voice UK starts Saturday 4th November at 8:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

