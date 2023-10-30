A source told The Sun: "Anne-Marie has loved being part of the show but producers want to give the series a refresh.

"ITV wants to ensure that the show pulls in teens, so they are always looking at who is hot in the music world."

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com: "The Voice UK returns to ITV1 and ITVX for a brand new series on Saturday 4th November at 8:25pm featuring coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs.

"Details of the 2024 series will be confirmed in due course."

Anne-Marie, who joined The Voice UK as a judge in 2021, has not addressed any of the reports.

Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and will.i.am on The Voice UK. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

The news comes after Olly Murs revealed he will also not be returning for the 2024 season, something he admitted he was "gutted" by.

In an interview with The Sun, Murs said: "I'm gutted. I got the call last week to say I won't be back on the show, and it's a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn't really expect that to come...

"Genuinely, I accept their decision, and they'll find someone great, I'm sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah. Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it'll be sore thinking that could have been me."

The Voice UK starts Saturday 4th November at 8:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

