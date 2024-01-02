The news was first reported by The Sun, with a TV insider telling the publication that the cancellation "leaves a question mark" over where Willoughby goes next, after she left her job as co-host of This Morning last year.

A BBC spokesperson revealed to the publication that "there are no immediate plans for another series of Freeze the Fear on the BBC".

Freeze the Fear: Holly Willoughby. BBC

At the end of December, it was confirmed that Willoughby will be returning as co-host of Dancing on Ice, while Phillip Schofield will be replaced by Stephen Mulhern.

Read more:

The series is back this January, with stars confirmed to be taking part including Ricky Hatton MBE, Claire Sweeney, Hannah Spearritt, Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford MBE, Miles Nazaire, Lou Sanders, Ricky Norwood, Adele Roberts, Roxy Shahidi, Ryan Thomas and Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards.

Meanwhile, Willoughby's Freeze the Fear co-host Lee Mack was most recently seen starring in the 100th episode and Christmas special of his sitcom Not Going Out.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As to whether the show will return for another season beyond that milestone, Mack said: "I'm not sure about another 100 [episodes], but discussions are ongoing now and we will be back with you shortly with some more information, one way or the other!

‌"We're talking about it now. I'd love to do more, I love doing it, it's great fun, I love the cast but [...] it's not always my decision, these things. I just wait for someone to say, 'There's a bag of money, get on with it.'"

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.