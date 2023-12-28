The previous season had been fronted by the pair but Schofield's exit from ITV and Willoughby's exit from This Morning had increased speculation about Dancing on Ice's 2024 presenting line-up.

Now ITV has confirmed that Willoughby will be back for Dancing on Ice and she will be joined by old Ministry of Mayhem colleague Stephen Mulhern, who replaces Schofield.

The pair will be joined by returning judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo, and Oti Mabuse.

Stephen Mulhern (pictured) will present Dancing on Ice 2024 alongside Holly Willoughby. Getty

In a statement, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, commented: "Holly and Stephen are two of our best-loved presenters, so reuniting them twenty years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show."

The stars confirmed to be taking part in the 2024 run include Ricky Hatton MBE, Claire Sweeney, Hannah Spearritt, Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford MBE, Miles Nazaire, Lou Sanders, Ricky Norwood, Adele Roberts, Roxy Shahidi, Ryan Thomas, and Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards.

Sadly, former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was forced to drop out of the show due to an injury.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

"He is still very much a part of the Dancing on Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery."

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX in January 2024.

