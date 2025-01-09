While her relationship ran its course after returning to the UK, Kaz later dated another Love Island star, Theo Campbell, for just under a year.

So with the Love Island pool proving to be a winner for Kaz, it makes sense she’s hoping it will be third time lucky for her. Will she find the one in this year's line-up?

Read on for everything you need to know about Kaz and what she’s been up to since last being on the series.

Kaz Crossley key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Kaz Crossley. ITV

Age: 29

Job: Model

Location: London

Instagram: @kazcrossley

Who is Kaz Crossley?

Kazimir ‘Kaz’ Crossley is a model and businesswoman who originally appeared on Love Island in 2018.

Kaz was a late entrant to the show, arriving after three weeks as a bombshell in the season's Casa Amor twist.

She immediately got close with Josh Denzel, who decided to couple up with her and bring her back into the villa as an official Islander.

The move did not go over well with Georgia Steel, who until that point had been coupled up with him and had decided to remain faithful.

Georgia did not make Kaz’s move into the villa easy, repeatedly calling Kaz by the wrong name as the girls rallied around her.

Despite this, Josh and Kaz stayed strong, remaining together for the rest of the series run and eventually coming in third place.

What season of Love Island was Kaz on?

Kaz appeared as part of the original Casa Amor line-up of Islanders in season 4 – which ran from 4th June to 30th July 2018.

Other cast members that year included Megan Barton Hanson, Laura Anderson, Wes Nelson, Alex George and Jack Fowler.

Kaz joined the show as part of Casa Amor on day 26 of the series, becoming an official Islander on day 30 after the 'stick or twist' recoupling ceremony.

She lasted until the finale (day 59), placing third alongside Josh.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were declared the winners of the season.

What happened between Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel?

Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Grime Daily

Kaz and Josh left the show as an official couple, but rumours there was trouble between them surfaced when Josh failed to turn up to the Love Island Christmas reunion that year.

At the time, Kaz dismissed his absence as him having work commitments (Josh has since become a prominent sports presenter).

Sadly, in February 2019, Kaz confirmed that she and Josh had gone their separate ways.

They seemed to remain on good terms though, with Kaz posting a photo of them together on Instagram to confirm the break-up.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey,” she wrote, adding: “Thank you for everything, especially showing me how to love myself again.”

Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell. Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In May 2019, four months after her split from Josh was made official, Kaz started dating another former Love Islander, Theo Campbell.

Theo appeared briefly in season 3 in 2017, arriving as a bombshell on day 32 but getting dumped by day 41.

The couple were together for nine months, with Kaz providing support for Theo after he lost his sight in his right eye after a freak accident with a champagne cork while on holiday in Ibiza.

But they split in early 2020, with the pair’s break-up not an easy one.

In fact, they later ended up hashing out what happened in public as they joined the cast of Celebrity Ex on the Beach in 2022.

But they appeared together on The Challenge: World Championship in 2023, they seemed to be in a better state, with Kaz later calling them “friends” online.

Kaz has acknowledged she has had other relationships, but has kept them out of the public eye.

What has Kaz Crossley done since Love Island 2018?

Since appearing on Love Island 2018, Kaz has turned herself into a business mogul as well as continuing her modelling work.

The star is the founder of Combat Collective, a business that organises MMA and Muai Thai retreats in Thailand and classes in London.

She also launched Kazbands in 2021, a fashionable headband company.

For those wondering about her new blonde pixie crop, Kaz opted to chop off her hair in April 2024 after developing alopecia areata, a disease where the immune system attacks hair follicles leading to hair loss, in part due to stress.

She donated her hair to company Little Lady Locks, which makes wigs for children with alopecia, raising £29,000 for the charity in the process by running the Manchester Marathon last year.

Why was Kaz Crossley arrested?

Kaz Crossley.

In February 2023, Kaz was detained in a Dubai prison after being arrested awaiting a connecting flight to Thailand, on suspicion of drug offences.

She later revealed that a video of her snorting a white powder while previously in Dubai, which has strict drug laws, had been leaked without her knowledge.

After spending a week in jail, Kaz returned home and released a statement online explaining what happened.

“In 2020, I was in Dubai. I was filmed - it was me in the video, no one forced me to do that. It was a time of my life where I definitely didn't love myself at all, probably, and this is reflected in what I was doing to my body and who I surrounded myself with,” she said on Instagram.

“I was very accepting of the situation and I was ready for whatever was going to happen to me because, at the end of the day, I take full accountability. I don't lie."

Kaz told the Saving Grace podcast that it was the “lowest point of her life”.

Love Island All Stars starts 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

