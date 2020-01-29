In fact, she thinks he has zero chance at a relationship with the 21-year-old.

Fresh out the villa, Leanne told RadioTimes.com that there’s “absolutely no way” Mike and Sophie will stay together.

She said: “Oh, be serious. There’s absolutely no way! I think they’re just good friends and they’re in a friendship couple.”

More like this

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

On last night’s episode, the 22-year-old customer service advisor broke things off with Mike after telling the girls she’d “got the ick” and no longer wanted to be romantic with him.

So, surely she had a feeling he wasn’t going to pick her?

“I was 100 per cent expecting it. I just knew I was going home,” she said.

“Me and Mike, we didn’t work. I feel he’s justified in what he did by picking Sophie. That’s a big thing to do – it’s a bold move to make.”

Love Island's Mike and Leanne (©ITV)

But despite seeing it coming, it didn’t take away from the fact that Mike’s decision had resulted in her going home, with Leanne describing the move as a “kick in the teeth”.

She continued: “I feel like he’s disregarded the two weeks we spent together and I feel like sending me home was a bit of a kick in the teeth, but it might also be my karma for dumping him.

“Beforehand, we had a good connection as friends, I would have thought he would have had that loyalty with me more. But he can crack on and I’m happy for him, I want him to be happy.”

When asked if she thinks anyone is playing a game, she said: “Maybe Mike now… it’ll be easier for him to crack on and do his thing without me there.”

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm