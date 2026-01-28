Love Island: All Stars is pulling out all the stops with its bombshells this year, with six American Islanders heading into the villa.

It has been reported that these six Islanders will arrive at a second villa, where they will try and tempt some of the original boys and girls away from their current connections.

"This is the first time ever a group of international Islanders have arrived as an en masse battalion of bombshells," a source told The Sun.

"All will be revealed as to how it plays out but they’ll be stationed in a second villa away from the main set, and some of the OGs will head over to be tempted."

Amongst the bombshells heading to South Africa is Yamen Sanders, who first appeared on Love Island almost seven years ago.

Keen to know more? Scroll on to learn more about Yamen Sanders ahead of his All Stars debut.

Yamen Sanders key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Yamen Sanders. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for 811 ORIGINALS

Age: 31

Job: Athlete and Influencer

Location: Los Angeles

Instagram: @yamensanders

Who is Yamen Sanders?

Yamen Sanders is an athlete turned influencer who has played professional football in the NFL. Prior to appearing on Love Island, Yamen also worked as a model.

What season of Love Island was Yamen Sanders on?

Yamen Sanders first appeared on Love Island USA season 1. He entered the villa on day one before he was dumped from the island on day 22.

Yamen described his first Love Island stint as a "life-changing experience", adding: "I went into it with the hope of meeting someone. You do get close to people so quickly, it’s amazing. I was an OG and I was nervous as hell. I had a really good time.

"I was coupled up with a few different girls. The audience voted one girl off and it broke my heart! Then I met another girl, but they her and I were voted out very close to the end."

Yamen Sanders. Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images

What has Yamen Sanders done since Love Island USA?

Since appearing on Love Island, Yamen has made the pivot to social media creation, often sharing relatable videos across Instagram as well as fitness routines.

Why is Yamen Sanders returning for Love Island All Stars?

Yamen doesn't know anyone in the UK and is hoping to get a British girlfriend.

He added: "The UK isn’t far from LA. That’s a direct flight!"

Love Island: All Stars airs Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX.

