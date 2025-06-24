Despite being three weeks into the show, no couple is fully closed off. While Dejon and Meg seem secure, a teaser for tonight's episode (24th June) suggests that their relationship might not be as smooth sailing as one would hope.

With the US series's Casa Amor already in full swing, when will UK audiences get their extra dose of drama? Read on for what we know about Casa Amor so far.

Will Casa Amor return for Love Island season 12?

Toni, Harrison and Yasmin. ITV

At the moment, it is currently unclear if Casa Amor will be making a full return for season 12.

Casa Amor was first introduced during the third season of Love Island and has returned to every summer and winter season since, but when asked about the return of the twist, Love Island's creative director played coy.

During a tour of the villa, Mike Spencer-Hayter told RadioTimes.com and other press, "We've had one every year," while not directly confirming that it was returning.

However, he did reveal that this series would have over 50 bombshells, which would make sense for a Casa Amor return.

When pressed on if the twist was returning, the creative director added: "I think people love Casa still, I think it is a format point, and we do lots of format points, but I think there will be something before that."

Keep this page bookmarked as we'll be sure to update this once we know more!

Love Island seasons 1-11 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.