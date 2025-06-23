Emily says: "100 per cent, I’m open to having more chats and seeing if there could be something there…"

Could there be more romance heating up? As we wait to find out, read on to learn more about Love Island 2025 contestant Emily Moran.

Emily Moran - key facts

Emily Moran. ITV

Age: 24

Job: Insurance development executive

Location: Aberdare

Who is Emily Moran?

Emily Moran is an insurance development executive from Aberdare in Wales. Emily joined the villa as a bombshell and immediately struck up a connection with Conor Phillips, which saved her from being dumped from the Island.

"I wouldn't choose someone who didn't fancy me," Emily said ahead of her appearance. "You can always feel if there's a vibe. I wouldn't want someone who doesn't want me, or was giving someone else the time of day or lying to me. I want to be open and honest."

When she isn't grafting, Emily works out every day and enjoys pilates and running. She said: "I like reading as well, I'm in my wholesome era. I love going out for cocktails, but home by 10pm."

How old is Emily Moran?

Emily Moran is 24 years old.

Is Emily on Instagram?

Emily Moran. ITV

She sure is. Emily can be followed on Instagram via @emilyxmorann.

At the time of reporting, Emily has just under 20,000 followers.

What does Emily look for in a partner?

Emily is looking for someone who is "really genuine and kind".

"I know that sounds so naff, but it's hard to find these days," she said. "I'd also like a man who genuinely cares about my wellbeing and my feelings and wants to look after me.

"I want a male figure comforting me and wanting to do the little things, like getting me a morning coffee and noticing if my back needs sunscreen. I feel like that’s where people have lacked before."

