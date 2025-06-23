"I'm going to try and stop all the 'closed off' chat when I'm in there," he said ahead of his appearance in the villa. "You're either together or you're not."

So, what is there to know about Giorgio and how did Alessia react to him going in the villa? Scroll on to find out more about the Love Island 2025 contestant.

Giorgio Russo - key facts

Giorgio Russo. ITV

Age: 30

Job: Account manager

Location: Sydney, Australia. From Maidstone.

Who is Giorgio Russo?

Giorgio Russo is an account manager from Maidstone, but currently lives in Australia.

Giorgio already has his eye on a couple of the Islanders but is keeping his cards close to his chest, so viewers will have to tune in to find out who he sets his sights on.

And while he may have to step on a few toes to get to know one of the girls, Giorgio reckons he'll get on with Dejon, Harry and Tommy.

How old is Giorgio Russo?

Giorgio Russo is 30 years old, making him the eldest Islander in the villa, alongside Harry.

Is Giorgio on Instagram?

He is! You can follow Giorgio on Instagram @giorgiorusso__. If you fancy a glance at his feed, you just might recognise his famous familial connection.

Is Giorgio Russo related to Alessio Russo?

Giorgio Russo is related to Alessia Russo, with the pair being brother and sister.

Giorgio is four years older than the Arsenal and England football star, and if he stays in the villa long enough, he will miss the start of the Women's Euros.

With Alessia being a professional footballer, a girl who is interested in sport is a green flag for Giorgio.

He explained: "They don’t have to know football or understand it, but if they can show some sort of interest [that would be good] because it is such a prominent thing in our family. It would be hard if they hated it."

What has Alessia Russo said about Giorgio taking part in Love Island?

According to Giorgio, Alessia is "really excited" about her brother going into the villa.

"She watches every year and reckons I can do well, so she's excited to see how I get on," Giorgio said.

What does Giorgio look for in a partner?

Along with someone who is interested in sport, Giorgio is also looking for someone who has a "nice family".

He likes girls who have a "good personality [and are] family-orientated and fun to be around", as well as someone who doesn't take life too seriously.

Read more on Love Island 2025 contestants:

Love Island seasons 1-11 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.