Over the next 24 hours, the power was left in Shakira's hands as she had to graft like never before and find a connection with one of the boys.

When Maya returned, she asked the boys to stand if they felt they had a connection with Shakira, and out of those who stood up, Shakira had to choose who to couple up with.

Thankfully for Shakira, she had plenty of options, but left one Islander single and therefore dumped from the villa. But who was it?

Sophie Lee - DUMPED in episode 2

Sophie Lee. ITV

In a shocking Love Island twist, Shakira was given the opportunity to steal one of the boys from one of the girls, leaving the girl single and therefore dumped from the Island.

Shakira chose Harry Cooksley, who was in a couple with Sophie Lee, and so Sophie's time in the villa was up.

"It's Love Island - even the people that think they’re safe aren't," Sophie said on her exit. "If you’ve not mixed and mingled, or you’ve mixed and mingled too much… all of a sudden you might not have a strong connection and you could leave.

"Basically, you can’t be a slow burner and you can’t be a fast runner… in this case you’ve got 24 hours. What are you going to do? Toni is SO sweet, though."

