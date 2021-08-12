I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu cast as The Capture’s guest lead for season 2

BBC One’s surveillance drama The Capture is returning for a second run with BAFTA-nominated actor Paapa Essiedu joining the cast as a guest lead alongside Holliday Grainger.

Essiedu, who recently starred in Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, will play ambitious up-and-coming MP Isaac Turner, a role The Capture creator Ben Chanan wrote with Essiedu in mind.

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma and Unforgettable’s Andy Nyman have also been confirmed for the upcoming six-part series. Season one cast members Ron Perlman, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Nigel Lindsay, Cavan Clerkin and Ginny Holder are all returning too.

The broadcaster also released plot details for the series: “Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

“Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey (Grainger) finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?”

Speaking about joining The Capture, Essiedu said in a statement: “I’m so excited to be coming on board with The Capture. Ben [Chanan] has written one of the freshest and most prescient scripts of recent times and I can’t wait to see what this incredible cast and crew can do with it.”

Chanan added: “I am thrilled to be working with Paapa Essiedu on The Capture series two. I’ve honed the story of Isaac Turner, a young, ambitious, idealistic British politician with Paapa in mind, and there’s no actor I’d rather collaborate with in bringing it to life.

“I also feel incredibly lucky to be welcoming Indira Varma and Andy Nyman to the show, where they join the brilliant Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman, Lia Williams and the cast from series one. A dream cast, across the board.”

