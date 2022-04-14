The four-part series is based on the true story of John Darwin – a former prison officer who faked his own death as part of a plan that allowed his wife Anne to claim the life insurance money. Read more about The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe's true story .

Brand new ITV drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe premieres on Sunday, with Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan starring in this true-crime series.

The couple were convicted of fraud in 2008 and later separated, with Eddie Marsan – who plays John – telling The Big RT Interview that the story behind the drama surprised him.

"What's brilliant about The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, and a lot of dramas post MeToo, is that now the abuse is more nuanced, and it's more subtle," he said.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Eddie Marsan plays John Darwin

John Darwin and Eddie Marsan as John Darwin Getty/ITV

Who is John Darwin? John Darwin is a former teacher and prison officer who faked his own death in 2002 after amassing over £700,000 in debt. He convinced people that he had taken his canoe out on the North Sea and drowned, allowing his wife to claim for life insurance. Both John and Anne Darwin were arrested in 2007 and found guilty of fraud in 2008, being sentenced to more than six years in prison each.

Where have I seen Eddie Marsan before? Eddie Marsan is best known for his roles in films like Happy-Go-Lucky, The World's End, Hobbs & Shaw, Vice, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, War Horse and Sherlock Holmes. He has also appeared in Ray Donovan, Ridley Road, The Pact, Law & Order: UK, Silent Witness and Deceit.

Monica Dolan plays Anne Darwin

Anne Darwin and Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin Getty/ITV

Who is Anne Darwin? Anne Darwin is the ex-wife of John Darwin, who faked his own death in 2002. She went along with the plan, claimed for life insurance and told their two sons that their father was dead. She was arrested in 2007 after police became suspicious of her travel movements (since she had been visiting John in Panama) and sentenced to six years in prison.

Where have I seen Monica Dolan before? BAFTA-winning actress Monica Dolan has starred in shows like Appropriate Adult, Black Mirror, Inside No. 9, A Very English Scandal, W1A, DCI Banks: Aftermath and Agatha Christie's Poirot. She has also appeared in The Dig, Official Secrets, Vanity Fair, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, and Kick-Ass 2.

Mark Stanley plays Mark Darwin

Mark Darwin and Mark Stanley as Mark Darwin Getty/ITV

Who is Mark Darwin? Mark Darwin is the son of John and Anne Darwin. He did not know that his father had actually faked his own death.

Where have I seen Mark Stanley before? Mark Stanley is best known for playing Grenn in Game of Thrones and for his appearances in Dickensian, Broken, Criminal: UK, White House Farm, Sanditon, Anne Boleyn, The Bay, Trigger Point, Run and Hellboy.

Dominic Applewhite plays Anthony Darwin

Anthony Darwin and Dominic Applewhite as Anthony Darwin Getty/ITV

Who is Anthony Darwin? Anthony Darwin is the son of John and Anne Darwin, who along with his brother, did not know his father wasn't actually dead.

Where have I seen Dominic Applewhite before? Dominic Applewhite has appeared in The Inbetweeners, The Crown, Sex Education and Postcode.

David Fynn plays Dave Leigh

ITV

Who is Dave Leigh? David Leigh is a journalist who was the Miami bureau chief of Splash News when he discovered Anne Darwin in Panama in 2007 and secured an interview with her after John Darwin gave himself up to the police in the UK.

Where have I seen David Fynn before? David Fynn has appeared in The Mauritanian, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Vanity Fair, Undateable, Sherlock, Black Mirror and Doctor Who.

Francesca Knight plays Flick

ITV

Who is Flick? Flick is Mark Darwin's girlfriend.

Where have I seen Francesca Knight before? Francesca Knight has appeared in The League of Gentlemen, The Outlaws, The Girl Before and The Suspect.

Karl Pilkington plays DC Phil Bayley

ITV

Who is DC Phil Bayley? DC Phil Bayley is a police officer who questions John Darwin.

Where have I seen Karl Pilkington before? Karl Pilkington is a comedian and actor who rose to fame after producing Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's XFM radio show before becoming a co-host of The Ricky Gervais Show. He went on to host An Idiot Abroad, The Moaning of Life and act in Derek and Sick of It.

Andrew Lancel plays DS Paul Sampson

ITV

Who is DS Paul Sampson? DS Paul Sampson is a police officer who questions John Darwin.

Where have I seen Andrew Lancel before? Andrew Lancel has appeared in The Bill, Cardiac Arrest, Coronation Street and Bad Girls.

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe will start 9pm on 17th April on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out our TV Guide.

