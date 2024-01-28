The officer had found herself trapped in a rigged van, channelling Vicky McClure's Lana Washington as she gave me some no-nonsense instructions for saving us both.

Alas, she didn't anticipate my poor observational skills, jumpy persona and general inability to tell left from right.

Against such adversity, could we get out of this mess to fight another day? Watch below to find out exactly what happened.

Trigger Point: The Experience

Between the committed performances of the two actors involved, the mechanisms inside the rigged van and the enveloping sound that repeatedly gave me a little fright, this really was an intense simulation.

While I was trying to keep things light for the cameras, my adrenaline was pumping as I scrambled around attempting to test and cut wires as quickly as possible.

The organisers were charitable enough to give me the illusion of victory, although in the corner of my eye I did note that the countdown timer had been at zero for some time.

It's for this reason I continue to doubt my usefulness in a real-life crisis, but my appreciation for the work of the real expos has only grown. Truly, they are something else.

If you want to see more bomb-defusing action, don't miss Lana Washington's return this weekend, where she's thrown back into the deep end as a mysterious new threat targets London in Trigger Point season 2.

Trigger Point season 2 premieres on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday 28th January 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

