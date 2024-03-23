While we know that some first look images of the final episode seem hopeful for just that, RadioTimes.com has an exclusive teaser clip of a very fateful question posed to Neville.

In the clip (above), Neville and Florence are walking along the beach together and Florence admits to missing Neville while she was away, saying that she missed him a lot.

"I know that you're leaving soon so I don't know what I'm saying but I wonder, is there any chance we can spend some more time together? The two of us?" Florence asks.

While she doesn't know exactly what she means by that, Florence says: "I just know I'm liking being back here with you."

And even though Florence's question is met by a brief smile from Neville, it's clear the detective inspector is looking a little nervous. He thanks Florence for her honesty but looks very deep in thought as he considers everything but we're left on a cliffhanger as Florence presses him for an answer.

What will Neville decide?

Seeing as the Honoré inspector has plans of travelling and spreading his wings, Florence's arrival and admittance of her feelings will undoubtedly throw his plans into the air.

While it's been two years since Florence was last on the island and was whisked away into witness protection, this most recent season of Death in Paradise has seen Neville come to some major decisions about his life.

Nonetheless, he's clearly been missing his old colleague – especially as their romantic story hadn't even got started when she had to leave.

We'll just have to wait and see what Neville decides but seeing as Ralf Little is now the longest-serving detective on the beloved BBC crime drama, could it also spell the end of his time in the series?

Fans will no doubt be hoping for a happily-ever-after where this pair is concerned but as for whether or not that will unfold in Saint Marie, we'll have to cross our fingers and see what Sunday night's final episode brings.

The synopsis for the final eighth episode of the series reads: "It’s the team’s most confounding puzzle yet when a passenger boards a flight to Dominica but then seemingly vanishes mid-flight, only to be found back on Saint Marie soil... shot dead. The pilot and flight attendant deny ever seeing the victim on their plane, raising the team’s suspicions.

"Two further suspects are found back in Saint Marie – it transpires the victim had been caught up in a messy love affair. Neville starts to question whether he’s losing his mind, seriously doubting himself for the first time, until all the pieces of the puzzle finally fit together, revealing the startling truth. Meanwhile, an old face has returned, and Neville has a huge decision to make."

Death in Paradise airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm.

