Margo's Got Money Troubles creator David E Kelley has shared what attracted Hollywood legend Michelle Pfeiffer to the new Apple TV series.

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Based on the novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe, the series follows Margo (played by Elle Fanning) as she tries to generate income on the adult entertainment site OnlyFans, in order to raise money for her newborn's childcare.

Pfeiffer co-stars as Margo's mother, Shyanne, who disapproves of her decision to quit university in order to raise a baby, as it recalls the sacrifices she herself had to make as a single parent decades earlier.

After voicing her criticism in no uncertain terms, Shyanne still chooses to support Margo on the challenging journey ahead – with Kelley telling Radio Times that the complexity of the character required an actor of formidable prowess.

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"I think [Pfeiffer] was first struck by the emotional nucleus of the character, and beyond that, someone that could be wild and funny and heartbreaking at the same time," he elaborated. "There's a lot of colours to this character."

"I knew it would speak to a lot of actresses because of the multitude of layers that the actress would get to play. I could only personally see Michelle as Shyanne. She was our first, and ultimately our only choice, because she said yes."

Kelley and Pfeiffer have been married since 1992, but haven't collaborated much at all in that time, besides romantic drama film To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday (which he wrote) and a very brief cameo on an episode of Picket Fences.

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In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kelley described Pfeiffer's agreement to join Margo's Got Money Troubles as "the second luckiest yes I’ve gotten from her".

In his Radio Times interview, the TV producer concluded: "The ferocity with which Shyanne loves, and the antagonistic way and the humorous way that she manifests that love, it really presents a significant acting challenge for any actor.

"And knowing Michelle, she loves to take on such challenges, so we were very blessed to get her."

Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman co-stars as Jinx, the estranged father of Margo, and voiced his excitement at seeing Pfeiffer take on a "new colour" that stands apart from earlier roles – including her recent turn in The Madison.

"Thankfully, for a legendary movie star of decades, Michelle is such a wonderful, down-to-earth, dorky kid, who just wants to get out on the field and play," he told Radio Times.

In addition to Fanning, Pfeiffer and Offerman, the Margo's Got Money Troubles cast also includes Greg Kinnear (Shining Vale), Thaddea Graham (Sex Education) and Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies).

Margo's Got Money Troubles is available to stream on Apple TV from Wedneday 15th April 2026.

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