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Margo's Got Money Troubles creator explains why Michelle Pfeiffer was "first and only choice" for Apple TV series
David E Kelley is married to Pfeiffer, but they have rarely collaborated in their decades together.
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Published: Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 8:00 am
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