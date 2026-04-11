Big Little Lies season 3 is gradually coming together, with creator David E Kelley providing a fresh update on its status – including a targeted production start date.

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The prolific producer was discussing his latest project, Margo's Got Money Troubles, which follows the title character – a young single mother (played by Elle Fanning) – as she creates an account on an erotic website in order to fund her childcare.

The Apple TV series features Kelley's regular collaborator Nicole Kidman in a supporting role as a lawyer (and ex-wrestler) who comes to Margo's defence amid a heated dispute with the baby's absent father.

With Liane Moriarty's Big Little Lies sequel novel due to land in book shops this summer, Radio Times asked Kelley if he and Kidman were any further along on getting the next glossy adaptation made.

"We're just getting started on that," responded Kelley. "Writers are assembling and business affairs are securing deals, so we're at the beginning of the beginning. But we do hope to set sail by the end of the year."

On his latest collaboration with Kidman (after Big Little Lies and The Undoing), Kelley added that they had no trouble keeping things fresh due to the eccentric nature of the character.

"She played a wrestler slash lawyer – we had never gone down that particular path before," he said playfully. "In fact, I thought she might laugh at me when I told her this was the latest incarnation, but to our delight, she was delighted about tackling it.

Nicole Kidman stars in Margo's Got Money Troubles. Apple TV

Kelley continued: "She's always up for something new and wild and bold. Our time with her was, necessarily, limited because of our scheduling and other projects, so we were very intent on getting the most out of her that we could, both comedically and dramatically.

"And so, this character was designed to pop right from the beginning and emotionally resonate by the end. So I always start with the character and write to what I think works for the show, and then go to the actor to see if they connect with it."

Executive producer Eva Anderson added that Kidman's sole condition for joining the Margo's Got Money Troubles cast was that they "had to let her get in the ring and wrestle".

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Big Little Lies season 3 has been openly discussed as a strong possibility for some time, with co-star Laura Dern recently teasing that the team were "excited to spend as much time as possible together".

For now, Kidman and Fanning can be seen in Margo's Got Money Troubles, alongside Nick Offerman (Civil War), Thaddea Graham (Sex Education) and Michelle Pfeiffer (The Madison).

Big Little Lies is available to stream on HBO Max.

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