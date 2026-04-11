❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Big Little Lies producer reveals fresh update on season 3 ahead of book sequel release
David E Kelley and Nicole Kidman are currently back together for Apple TV drama Margo's Got Money Troubles.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Saturday, 11 April 2026 at 12:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad