It’s been eight years since the award-winning second season of Big Little Lies graced our screens, following on from the acclaimed adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name.

Back in September, it was confirmed that the long-awaited third season was finally in development with Mr & Mrs Smith co-creator and showrunner Francesca Sloane set to write the first episode.

To date, there have been very few details about the new season, but ahead of the release of the second season of Palm Royale, Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons have opened up about returning to the show.

“Let me tell you everything,” Lemons joked, before Dern added: “I can only tease that we have a group chat of amazing female friends that are very excited to spend as much time as possible together.”

Dern is set to reunite with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman on the project, who are also serving as executive producers, alongside creator David E Kelley and Sloane.

In the meantime, Dern and Lemons and their production company, Jaywalker Pictures, have other projects in the pipeline from Palm Royale to The Dolls, a HBO series about the Christmas Eve riots in Walmart Arkansas.

Laura Dern, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kristen Wiig in Palm Royale. Apple TV

“We read a lot of IP that is so worthy of being made. It's hard to determine the right ones to go after,” Lemons continued. “It's a really long and arduous process to get something made and so you have to be really forward thinking about what to go after, because who knows what the world will look like by the time something gets made. But I mean, there are innumerable books.”

“And articles,” Dern said, “which have gifted us things we're working on now. A couple of amazing articles from great journalists that you can't believe it's true, so you have to make it, which is really exciting.”

The second season of their current Apple TV series, Palm Royale, is about to be released and the duo described it as an “incredible” experience reuniting with the cast for this instalment.

“I think something that Kristen [Wiig] and I were talking about the other day is we just loved that despite all the noise that surrounds us, even if we're separated by thousands of miles, Maxine and Linda, with entirely other goals, both learn what is most important, similarly, in this season,” Dern teased.

“And that is the friendship that I think in all the friendships [in the show] is the truest, and they would do anything for each other, despite the fact that they're such opposites, which I really love.”

