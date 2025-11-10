❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Emma Thompson reveals why her Down Cemetery Road character was unlike any she had played before
Thompson leads the latest Apple TV Mick Herron adaptation alongside Ruth Wilson.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 10 November 2025 at 3:42 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad