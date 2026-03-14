From Demi Moore to Samuel L Jackson, plenty of Hollywood A-listers have been lining up in recent years to work with Taylor Sheridan, and now, for his new drama The Madison, the screenwriters has roped in one of his starriest casts yet.

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The family drama, which tackles the subject of grief and is set in the Madison River valley, is headed up by Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell as married couple Stacy and Preston Clyburn.

Joining the duo in the series are other stars including Patrick J Adams and Matthew Fox, but who else stars in the six episodes and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Madison.

The Madison cast: Meet the characters in Taylor Sheridan's drama

The cast of The Madison is as follows. Scroll down for more information on the actors and who they play.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn

Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn

Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese

Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh

Patrick J Adams as Russell McIntosh

Amiah Miller as Bridgette Reese

Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese

Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis

Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris

Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks

Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris

Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn

Will Arnett as Dr Phil Yorn

Michelle Pfeiffer plays Stacy Clyburn

Michelle Pfeiffer in The Madison. Paramount Plus

Who is Stacy Clyburn? Stacy is the wife of Preston and mother to his children. She considers herself a "city mouse" and loves her life in New York City.

What else has Michelle Pfeiffer been in? Pfeiffer has had roles in many films, including Grease 2, Scarface, Dangerous Liaisons, Batman Returns, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hairspray, Stardust and Murder on the Orient Express, and plays Janet Van-Dyne in the MCU. She has also appeared in series including The First Lady and the upcoming Margo's Got Money Troubles.

Kurt Russell plays Preston Clyburn

Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Preston Clyburn? Preston is Stacy's husband and father to her children. He often visits his brother in the Madison River valley to go on fishing trips.

What else has Kurt Russell been in? Russell has had roles in many films including The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China, Vanilla Sky, Death Proof, Furious 7, The Hateful Eight, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, The Christmas Chronicle and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, as well as series such as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

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Beau Garrett plays Abigail Reese

Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Abigail Reese? Abigail is Stacy and Preston's eldest daughter.

What else has Beau Garrett been in? Garrett has had roles in films including Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer and Tron: Legacy, as well as series such as Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviour, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, The Good Doctor and Firefly Lane.

Elle Chapman plays Paige McIntosh

Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Paige McIntosh? Paige is Stacy and Preston's youngest daughter.

What else has Elle Chapman been in? Chapman has appeared in films A Man Called Otto and Shark Girl, as well as the series The Girl in the Mirror.

Patrick J Adams plays Russell McIntosh

Patrick J Adams as Russell McIntosh in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Russell McIntosh? Russell is Paige's husband.

What else has Patrick J Adams been in? Adams is best known for playing Mike in Suits, while he has also had roles in series including Orphan Black, Legends of Tomorrow, Sneaky Pete, The Right Stuff, A League of Their Own, Plan B, The Bombing of Pan Am 103 and Wayward, as well as the films The Swearing Jar and He Went That Way.

Amiah Miller plays Bridgette Reese

Amiah Miller as Brigitte Reese in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Bridgette Reese? Bridgette is Abigail's eldest daughter.

What else has Amiah Miller been in? Miller has had roles in films including War for the Planet of the Apes and The Stranger in My Home, as well as series such as MacGyver and The 'Burbs.

Alaina Pollack plays Macy Reese

Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Macy Reese? Macy is Abigail's youngest daughter.

What else has Alaina Pollack been in? Pollack has had a role in the series On Call and the film The Surrender.

Ben Schnetzer plays Van Davis

Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis in The Madison. Emerson Miller /Paramount+

Who is Van Davis? Van is a police officer who the family meet in the Madison River valley.

What else has Ben Schnetzer been in? Schnetzer has had roles in films including Pride, The Riot Club, Warcraft: The Beginning, Snowden and Swiped, as well as series such as Happy Town, Y: The Last Man and 3 Body Problem.

Kevin Zegers plays Cade Harris

Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Cade Harris? Cade is a friend who the family meet in the Madison River valley.

What else has Kevin Zegers been in? Zegers has had roles in films including Air Bud, Wrong Turn, Dawn of the Dead, It's a Boy Girl Thing, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, as well as series such as Titans, Gossip Girl, Titanic: Blood and Steel, Gracepoint, Fear the Walking Dead, Rebel, The Rookie and Doctor Odyssey.

Rebecca Spence plays Liliana Weeks

Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Liliana Weeks? Liliana is Stacy's best friend.

What else has Rebecca Spence been in? Spence has had roles in films including The Break-Up, Public Enemies, The Dilemma, Contagion, Man of Steel and Candyman, as well as series such as Easy, Paper Girls, 61st Street, Lady in the Lake and Power Book IV: Force.

Danielle Vasinova plays Kestrel Harris

Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis, Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris, Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris in The Madison. Emerson Miller /Paramount +

Who is Kestrel Harris? Kestrel is Cade's wife.

What else has Danielle Vasinova been in? Vasinova has had roles in series including Dexter, The Bay and 1923, as well as films such as Queens of the Dead.

Matthew Fox plays Paul Clyburn

Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Paul Clyburn? Paul is Preston's brother.

What else has Matthew Fox been in? Fox is best-known for playing Jack in Lost, while he has also had roles in other series such as Party of Five, Haunted, Last Light and CAUGHT, as well as films including Speed Racer, Alex Cross and World War Z.

Will Arnett plays Dr Phil Yorn

Will Arnett as Dr Phill Yorn in The Madison. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Dr Phil Yorn? Phil is a therapist who Stacy visits.

What else has Will Arnett been in? Arnett is best-known for his roles in series including Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman, as well as other shows such as Up All Night, 30 Rock, The Millers, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Flaked, Riviera, Twisted Metal and The Morning Show. He has also had roles in films including Ice Age 2: The Meltdown, Blades of Glory, Ratatouille, Hot Rod, Monsters vs Aliens, Despicable Me, The Lego Movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Is This Thing On?.

The Madison will premiere on Paramount+ on Saturday 14 March.

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