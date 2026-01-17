In the world of Taylor Sheridan dramas, you'd be forgiven for not always being able to keep tabs on them – especially seeing as the series creator and writer is at the helm of several Paramount Plus hits like Landman, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown.

Well, now it's time to get ready for another anticipated series from the Yellowstone creator, as The Madison is set to land on our screens sooner rather than later. It's now been announced that the series, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, will be premiering on Paramount+ on Saturday 14th March.

Alongside the release date announcement, a flurry of new series pictures has also been released, showing the cast in action.

Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn and Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn in The Madison. Emerson Miller /Paramount +

As well as a pensive looking Pfeiffer sitting on a porch in a rocking chair with what looks to be a photo album, the other images show Russell and Matthew Fox knee-deep in water and fly fishing, as well as Beau Garrett, Ben Schnetzer, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers all sitting in the dark atop fences having a chat.

From the looks of Schnetzer, it doesn't look to be the cheeriest of conversations either, as he's sat in his sheriff's uniform, holding a bottle of beer and looking rather forlorn.

The series focuses on the McIntosh family, who hail from New York City but live in Montana's Madison River Valley. The Madison is set to be Sheridan’s "most intimate work to date" and is described as "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection."

Whilst the show was originally greenlit back in 2023 and has kept fans waiting, there's already good news on the horizon as season 2 has already been confirmed. The first season consists of six episodes, which is slightly different for Sheridan, seeing as many of his shows boast at least 10 episodes per season.

Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis, Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris, Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris in The Madison. Emerson Miller /Paramount +

However, with a second season already having greenlit, fans likely won't have to wait too long for more.

As well as Pfeiffer and Russell leading the cast, other familiar faces in The Madison include Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923) and Matthew Fox (Lost).

While The Madison isn't a Yellowstone spin-off per se, it's said to be within the same universe as the hit series. And it's not the only one coming out this year, as Yellowstone fans also have The Dutton Ranch to look forward to, the spin-off focusing on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), as well as Marshals.

The latter series will see Luke Grimes reprise his role as Kayce Dutton, but now as Kayce works a new role in an elite unit of the US Marshals, which draws on "his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana".

The Madison will premiere on Paramount+ on Saturday 14th March.

