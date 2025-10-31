One of the busiest men in TV, Yellowstone and Lioness creator Taylor Sheridan, is about to get even busier, as he is reportedly working on an adaptation of video game series Call of Duty.

The news was first reported by Deadline, with the publication noting that the project is a surprise, given that it sees Sheridan working again with Paramount.

It was only just recently revealed that Sheridan would be leaving Paramount, where he has been behind a huge number of shows in recent years such as Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Landman, for a five-year deal with NBCUniversal.

The new live action film is said to be designed to "thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what players love about the games", while also "expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences".

Sheridan will be co-writing the film with lifelong friend and collaborator on previous projects Hell or High Water and Wind River, Peter Berg. Sheridan, Berg and his team, and David Glasser will all act as producers, while Berg will direct.

Peter Berg. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

There have been plans for Call of Duty film adaptations since as far back as 2015, and while a script was written and plans were at one time put in place, the movie was delayed indefinitely in 2020.

Berg and Sheridan's project will be a new one, although details around plot and casting are currently unknown.

Beyond his work with Sheridan, Berg has directed films including Spenser Confidential, Mile 22, Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon – all of which starred Mark Wahlberg.

Meanwhile, Sheridan's next film project, FAST, will be released in 2027 and is an action thriller movie starring Brandon Sklenar, Juliana Canfield, LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, Sam Claflin, and Trevante Rhodes.

Sheridan's new deal with NBCUniveral will begin on 1st January 2029, after his overall TV deal with Paramount ends.

Any of his Paramount shows will remain on Paramount+, but anything new he develops will be with the rival company.

