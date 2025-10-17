Yellowstone spin-off The Dutton Ranch has expanded its cast with some notable new additions, as the Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) centric project continues filming in Texas.

The series will follow the husband-and-wife in a new chapter of their lives, following the chaotic events of Yellowstone season 5, which brought the series to a close in December of last year.

The synopsis, courtesy of Paramount, notes that the couple "are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch", but "tough times and stiff competition" lie ahead of them.

"Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter [played by Yellowstone returnee Finn Little] becomes the man he's supposed to be."

Joining the next chapter in Taylor Sheridan's western saga are four actors in intriguing new roles, who you might be familiar with from past roles in prestige American drama.

Natalie Alyn Lind of The Goldbergs fame has been cast as free-spirited young woman Oreana, although there are no details just yet on exactly how her path leads to the Dutton ranch.

(L-R) Natalie Alyn Lind, Marc Menchaca, Juan Pablo Raba, and JR Villarreal, who join the cast of Yellowstone spin-off The Dutton Ranch Paul Archuleta / Getty Images / Cindy Ord / Carlos Alvarez / WireImage

Marc Menchaca, on the other hand, will be playing recently released convict Zachariah, who steps onto the Dutton property hoping for a fresh start as a cowboy and wrangler.

The actor previously played Russ Langmore on Netflix's suspenseful crime thriller Ozark, while more recently he appeared as the twisted Red Schmidt aka The Dark Passenger in Dexter: Resurrection.

Echo 3, Narcos and Agents of SHIELD alum Juan Pablo Raba will appear as experienced ranch worker Joaquin, who is renowned for being able to solve problems of all sizes – although in the wild world of Yellowstone that could have worrying implications.

Last but not least, JR Villarreal is set to play Azul, the trusted right-hand man to Hauser's Rip; his past work includes fellow Taylor Sheridan/Paramount drama Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton.

Last month, the series announced some high-profile castings, including screen legends Ed Harris (Westworld) and Annette Bening (Apples Never Fall), plus Suicide Squad and American Primeval star Jai Courtney.

Bening's role is currently being kept under wraps, but Variety reports that Harris will play a good-humoured veterinarian named Everett McKinney, while Courtney is set to appear as an "imposing" ranch foreman.

The Dutton Ranch is currently filming, with a premiere expected to be scheduled sometime next year.

