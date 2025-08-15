The news was delivered by way of a date announcement video, which only serves to tease more of the (literal) tensions that are set to rise in this upcoming instalment.

The video can be watched below.

The first season was quite the hit and yet another gem in the Taylor Sheridan TV drama crown, with the first episode of Landman alone smashing records for Paramount+ as it was watched by 35 million global viewers.

While a full synopsis for season 2 hasn't yet been revealed, we do know that Landman will continue exploring the "proverbial boomtowns of West Texas".

According to the teaser synopsis, the location is a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs".

"Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fuelling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

The series was renewed earlier this year, back in March, and so it certainly has been a speedy turnaround for season 2, but that is slightly unsurprising given the fact that the team behind the series had always envisioned more episodes.

Read more:

Speaking with The Direct, co-creator Christian Wallace previously said: "As long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them. And I think we really just skimmed the surface on our first season, and that's saying something because they cover a lot of ground. So yeah, I hope we keep telling these stories for a while."

At the time of Landman's season 2 renewal, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement: "Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the neo-Western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth.

"The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter: Original Sin."

As for Landman season 2, we know that the cast will include Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Of course, after the events of season 1, Jon Hamm will not be returning for any more episodes.

Landman is available to stream on Paramount+, with season 2 premiering on 17th November - sign up for Paramount+.

Add Landman to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.