As per the brief synopsis: "Marissa Irvine arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognises. She doesn't have Milo and has never heard of him. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare."

As well as Snook, the series boasts the likes of Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara.

While we don't yet have details on who plays who in the series, the first-look image does show Snook and Fanning locked into some kind of emotional conversation. Snook is seen sitting on a sofa while Fanning is sat on the floor and while we don't yet know the context of the conversation, we can hazard a guess and suggest that it's after Marissa discovers her child is missing.

The series comes from Megan Gallagher – who is known for her work on Wolf and Suspicion – and so, we can anticipate plenty of twists and turns. She serves as writer, creator and executive producer on All Her Fault alongside fellow exec producers Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Joanna Strevens for Carnival Films.

As well as leading the cast, Snook also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Minkie Spiro, Christine Sacani and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings.

The drama is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Andrea Mara, with the book's synopsis also teasing: "As news of the disappearance filters through the quiet Dublin suburb and an unexpected suspect is named, whispers start to spread about the women most closely connected to the shocking event. Because only one of them may have taken Milo - but they could all be blamed."

While we don't yet know how close to the book the drama will be, we can imagine that there will still be a fair share of plot twists to keep viewers and fans of the book guessing.

If you're a fan of similar central plotlines involving a missing child and a bag of secrets, All Her Fault isn't to be mistaken for Disney Plus hit drama The Stolen Girl, which stars Holliday Grainger and Denise Gough.

Similarly, that premise revolved around a playdate that had gone wrong, with a daughter going missing and a frantic search for answers and the truth soon starting to unravel.

That series landed in one go on Disney Plus but with All Her Fault, the new series will premiere on Sky and NOW in the UK on 7th November with the first four episodes, followed by new episodes weekly until its finale on 21st November.

All Her Fault premieres on Sky and NOW in the UK on Friday 7th November with the first four episodes, followed by new episodes weekly until its finale on 21st November.

