Played in Blood of My Blood by Conor MacNeill, the role was originally played by Bill Paterson in Outlander, but we're set to see a bit more of fiery side to Ned's story, MacNeill revealed to us.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about his role, the actor shared: "I do think there's a lot more fire in him in Blood of My Blood. I think there's a lot more fight in him in Blood of My Blood, in a slightly just more youthful way. It is just a case of youth, isn't it?

"It's like his adrenaline is a lot quicker to fire in the action. I think that is quite surprising."

He continues: "It comes through in the series, but there's elements to Ned's personal life and his past, and his past in Edinburgh and why he left Edinburgh and how he's ended up in the Highlands, that we get little flavour of, I think it's episode 5 and 6.

"You get a little flavour of who Ned is and where he came from. I think that'll be really exciting for the fans."

As for the ways in which Ned's backstory will unfold, we'll just have to wait for those aforementioned episodes, with the series opting for a weekly episode release just like Outlander.

Ned is the loyal solicitor working for clan MacKenzie, and it's clear early on in the series that as well as being there in a professional capacity, he really does care about the future and welfare of the family he's come to know.

When Red Jacob (Peter Mullan) dies, a new Laird must be named, and although Ned worked for Red Jacob, he remains as part of the clan to ensure everything is right with the MacKenzies.

Speaking a bit more about how Ned navigates things in the wake of Red Jacob's death, MacNeill said: "I think at the start, it feels like all or nothing, he has to put everything into this to make this work because otherwise they are really… the clan is over.

"But also for Ned, Ned’s only purpose is to serve clan MacKenzie. So if clan MacKenzie aren't in power, he's out on the street."

As well as MacNeill, the cast for Blood of My Blood is of course led by four new leads, Harriet Slater (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) and Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest) as Jamie's parents Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, as well as Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together) and Jeremy Irvine (Benediction), who play Claire's parents Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp.

The official synopsis for Outlander: Blood of My Blood reads: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood introduces viewers to two new couples – Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) – who fight against all odds to be together as their love stories unfold across time.

"From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, two fated love stories must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways."

