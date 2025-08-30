Fans are continuing to devour the series which has now reached its halfway point, as it continues to follow the love story of Jamie's (Sam Heughan) parents Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), as well as Claire's (Caitríona Balfe) parents Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine).

This week's fifth episode saw a major milestone for one of the couples, as Ellen and Brian both declared their love and consummated their forbidden relationship.

But when will fans be able to see more from the series, as we enter the back half of the season? It's safe to say that we have plenty of burning questions, so, naturally, viewers will be wondering when they can get their next fix of Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Read on to find out when new episodes are set to air on MGM+ here in the UK.

When is Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode 6 on MGM+?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premiered in the UK on MGM+ on Saturday 9th August with its first two episodes.

New episodes of the Outlander spin-off series land weekly every Saturday on MGM+, and on Fridays in the US on Starz.

That means that episode 6 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be available to stream on Saturday 6th September.

What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood's release schedule?

Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp and Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Sanne Gault/STARZ

Episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be released weekly, but, just like Outlander, there will be a designated 'skip week' in its schedule.

It has been stated that the skip will come in the week commencing 29th September, meaning that we won't get the anticipated final episode that week – however, regular programming will resume the following week.

So, while there won't get the finale on Saturday 4th October, the series will conclude on Saturday 11th October.

The full release schedule for Outlander: Blood of My Blood is as follows.

Episode 1 - Providence - Saturday 9th August (out now)

Episode 2 - SWAK (Sealed with a Kiss) - Saturday 9th August (out now)

Episode 3 - School of the Moon - Saturday 16th August (out now)

Episode 4 - A Soldier's Heart - Saturday 23rd August (out now)

Episode 5 - Needfire - Saturday 30th August (out now)

Episode 6 - Birthright - Saturday 6th September

Episode 7 - Luceo Non Uro - Saturday 13th September

Episode 8 - A Virtuous Woman - Saturday 20th September

Episode 9 - Braemar - Saturday 27th September

Episode 10 - Something Borrowed - Saturday 11th October

How many episodes are there of Outlander: Blood of My Blood?

There are 10 episodes in Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood trailer

You can watch the trailer for Outlander: Blood of My Blood below.

