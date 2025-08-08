Of course, with any spin-off, it'll be subject to comparisons to the original fan-favourite series, but Outlander's Heughan has expressed excitement at the prospect of the show's family growing.

Speaking at the US premiere of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Heughan told Variety: "I’ve no idea what to expect. I know nothing other than the basic premise, so I’m a fan. I’m coming here because I love the world."

With the series premiering this week, just when will fans be able to stream the series in the UK? Read on to find out.

How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood in the UK

Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy in Blood of My Blood. MGM+

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres on Saturday 9th August in the UK, with new episodes arriving weekly on Saturdays.

As for where to stream the series, like Outlander, the show will be available to stream on MGM+, which can be accessed via Prime Video Channels.

Outlander was previously available to stream on Lionsgate+ in the UK, but after its closure in 2024, Outlander and spin-off Blood of My Blood can now be found on MGM+.

At the time of MGM+'s acquisition of some previous Liongate+ titles, Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution, said in a statement: "We are pleased to extend our partnership with MGM+ to bring beloved films and television series to the service in the United Kingdom.

"With the addition of the United Kingdom, Lionsgate and STARZ content will now be available to MGM+ viewers in more than 20 countries around the world."

What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood about?

The synopsis of Outlander: Blood of My Blood has progressively been revealed over the past months, first seeming to just centre on Jamie's parents and then surprising fans by also being revealed to be about Claire's parents.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood introduces viewers to two new couples – Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) – who fight against all odds to be together as their love stories unfold across time.

"From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, two fated love stories must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways."

Outlander: Blood of My Blood trailer

The trailer for Outlander: Blood of My Blood can be watched below:

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will premiere on Saturday 9th August in the UK on MGM+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books on Amazon.

Add Outlander: Blood of My Blood to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.