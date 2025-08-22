"I think Henry's sort of given up on life, really," said Irvine. "I think he's lost all hope and his last throwing out of a lifeline, really, is this open letter which, through the magic that happens in the Outlander universe, happens to land on his soulmate's desk and they fall in love through words."

Irvine then recalled the scene where they come face to face for the first time and they "just know, I just know that it's her".

"I remember calling [executive producer] Matt [Roberts] up going, 'No one's going to believe this. No one's going to believe it,'" he said. "And Matt went, 'No, I want there to be this magic about this world.'

"And it was only when I saw it, I went, 'Oh my God, yeah, you're completely right.'"

"It is heightened, but it's so lovely in the very cynical world that we live in now, to have this complete lack of cynicism and just lose yourself in that," added Irvine. "It's difficult to imagine these days, but I think the poetics of the letter writing of that time also allows that.

"They fall in love before they even meet, and I think there's something really beautiful in that."

That "magic" is also present during Ellen and Brian's first encounter, which Harriet Slater described as "love at first sight".

"Not everyone might believe in that, but it was written in the script as a 'thunderclap moment', when two souls that are destined to be together finally meet, and so there is an element of fantasy about it," said Slater.

"These two characters just know, after seeing each other for a split second, that there's something there," added Jamie Roy.

"There's this magnetism that draws them together that they've never felt before. There's just something really, really special there. And hopefully we showed that."

