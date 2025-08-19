Teasing more of what's on the way in the second season at the Outlander: Blood of My Blood screening hosted by Radio Times (which was held on Thursday 14th August), series star Jeremy Irvine said: "Where we leave season 1 of our show and we begin it again, we are in a wildly different place in season 2. I mean, it shocked me. It gets crazier and crazier."

Similarly, Hermione Corfield revealed: "We're also learning whilst everyone else learns. So it's a constant thing of reading the script and being like, 'Oh my god.'"

Irvine added: "Yeah, the fan theories know as much as we do."

Matthew B Roberts, Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy at the Radio Times screening of Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Andrew Timms/MGM+

Chatting about the second season also, Harriet Slater said: "Oh, it's amazing to be shooting a second season. We got green lit before season 1 had even aired, which is phenomenal. And I don't think it's lost on any of us how rare that is.

"We feel very grateful for that, and it's... yeah, I can't tease anything... I don't want to get sacked."

Jamie Roy continued: "The journey these characters go on through season 1 is huge, and getting to continue that story on is very exciting. So, all I'll say is, when we were at the premiere and watching episode 1, I was like, that's very different from where we are now."

The series centres on the love story of Jamie's (Sam Heughan) parents Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), as well as Claire's (Caitríona Balfe) parents Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine).

Blood of My Blood was renewed back in June of this year, and at the time of its announcement, showrunner and executive producer Matthew B Roberts said: "The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in season 2.

"Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamoured by these new couples when they meet them this summer."

With some of the episodes already out on MGM+, fans have seen how the Outlander universe continues to expand with this new set of stories, which introduce new characters as well as see some familiar faces from the original series having their own tales explored.

One of those is Ned Gowan, who featured in the original series and was played by Bill Paterson, and is brought to life by Industry star Conor MacNeill in Blood of My Blood.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com about his role, the actor shared: "I do think there's a lot more fire in him in Blood of My Blood. I think there's a lot more fight in him in Blood of My Blood, in a slightly just more youthful way. It is just a case of youth, isn't it?

"It's like his adrenaline is a lot quicker to fire in the action. I think that is quite surprising."

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premiered on Saturday 9th August in the UK on MGM+ in the UK, with episodes being released weekly. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books on Amazon.

