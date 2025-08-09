An entirely new exploration of the Outlander universe, showrunner and executive producer Maril Davis revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that there was mounting pressure to ensure casting for Blood of my Blood lived up to fan-favourite duo Jamie and Claire.

She revealed: “There was a lot of pressure to cast this one because obviously, look at Outlander, that’s been really successful in terms of casting."

Davis also added: "It’s inevitably going to be compared, these two shows. But they are uniquely different in many ways. We’re certainly not looking to replicate necessarily Jamie and Claire, we want these two couples to stand uniquely on their own.”

The cast is led by Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, with each of them set to embark on quite the journey as we explore their parallel love stories in the time of the First World War and in the 18th century.

But who's who in Outlander: Blood of My Blood? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood cast – Who stars in the spin-off drama?

The full cast list for Outlander: Blood of My Blood is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about each of the main characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie

Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser

Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston

Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp

Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons

Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie

Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie

Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan

Tony Curran as Lord Simon Lovat

Brian McCardie as Isaac Grant

Jhon Lumsden as Malcolm Grant

Sara Vickers as Davina Porter

Peter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzie

Sally Messham as Mrs Fitz

Terence Rae as Arch Bug

Sadhbh Malin as Jocasta Cameron

Ailsa Davidson as Janet MacKenzie

Annabelle Dowler as Lizbeth

Harry Eaton as Private Charlton

Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie

Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Ellen MacKenzie? The apple of her father's eye and very similar to Red Jacob, Ellen is intelligent, independent and loyal. Despite a lot of interest from suitors, Ellen has no interest in marrying and has her father's word that she won't have to – but that all changes when she first meets Brian.

Where have I seen Harriet Slater? Slater is best known for her roles in DC's Pennyworth and Belgravia: The Next Chapter. She has also featured in All Creatures Great and Small, as well as films like Tarot and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser

Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Brian Fraser? Brian is the illegitimate son of Lord Lovat, and while he knows his father's narcissistic traits all too well, he thankfully hasn't absorbed any of them himself. Quite the modest Fraser, Brian isn't fussed about marrying, but naturally, his ideas around love change when he meets Ellen.

Where have I seen Jamie Roy? Outlander: Blood of My Blood is Roy's first leading role in a TV series, but the Scottish actor has starred in films like Condor's Nest, Your Boyfriend Is Mine and Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty.

Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston

Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Julia Moriston? Living in the 20th century and working at the postal censorship office, Julia believes in love, fairness and optimism. When she starts sending letters to one of the soldiers, Henry, she embarks on an incredible love story but must also make sacrifices in the process when they are parted.

Where have I seen Hermione Corfield? Corfield is known for her roles in We Hunt Together, ITV's The Halcyon and Rust Creek. She has also starred in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Misfits.

Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp

Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Henry Beauchamp? Quite reserved in nature, Henry doesn't have a problem standing for what's right, and has seen his fair share of strife from fighting on the frontline of the First World War. Returning home to a new love but with PTSD, it is clear Henry will do anything for the ones he loves.

Where have I seen Jeremy Irvine? Irvine is best known for his roles in films like War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and The Railway Man. He has also starred in Life Bites, Treadstone and Dalgliesh.

Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons

Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Murtagh Fitzgibbons? Brian's best friend and cousin, many Outlander fans will recognise Murtagh from the original series (where he was played by Duncan Lacroix), but in this series we're set to get a softer side to his steely exterior. As well as being Brian's right-hand man and incredibly loyal, Murtagh has also been harbouring secret feelings for Ellen.

Where have I seen Rory Alexander? As well as starring in various short films, Alexander has also appeared in Disney+ series Pistol, Anxious People, Call the Midwife and Alex Rider.

Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie

Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Dougal MacKenzie? Leading with a sense of attack rather than logic, Dougal is keen to take up the helm of the MacKenzie clan in the wake of his father's death, but has a problem of acting hastily, with consequences later.

Where have I seen Sam Retford? Retford is best known for his role in Ackley Bridge as Cory Wilson, having also starred in Coronation Street as Curtis Delamere. He has also been seen in Death in Paradise, Grace and All Creatures Great and Small.

Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie

Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Colum MacKenzie? Colum may be looked down upon by those around him due to his disability but he doesn't let it define him, instead wanting to lead his family with logic and strategy, as opposed to his brother's more brutish plans of action.

Where have I seen Séamus McLean Ross? Ross has had roles in Payback and the BBC's reboot of Rebus, which is helmed by Outlander's very own Richard Rankin. Ross is also set to star in the James McAvoy-directed California Schemin.

Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan

Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Ned Gowan? Another original Outlander character that we get to see a backstory for, Ned is a solicitor working for the MacKenzies, but over the years he has become attuned at dealing with interpersonal familial problems as well. Although he worked for Red Jacob, after his death Ned remains in order to make sure everything is right within the family.

Where have I seen Conor MacNeill? MacNeill is perhaps best known for his three-season stint as Kenny Kilbane in BBC/HBO's Industry, but has also had notable roles in An Crisis, No Offence and The Tourist. He has also starred in The Sixth Commandment, The Fall and Derry Girls.

Tony Curran as Lord Simon Lovat

Tony Curran as Lord Lovat in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Lord Simon Lovat? Brian's father, Lord Lovat is the epitome of a slimy character. With society having turned their back on him, he's intent on improving his standing by any means necessary – even if that means using his own family as pawns in his game. Due to a personal feud with Red Jacob, Lovat is one of the few in the land who is happy when he dies.

Where have I seen Tony Curran? The Scottish actor is known for his roles in Doctor Who, BBC's Mayflies and Mary & George. More recently, Curran has starred in The Bombing of Pan Am 103, but he has also had minor roles throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Outlaw King, as well as TV shows like Your Honor, Ray Donovan and Defiance.

Peter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzie

Peter Mullan. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Who is Red Jacob MacKenzie? The Laird of clan MacKenzie, Red Jacob is seen throughout the series in flashbacks and was a formidable and no-nonsense patriarch who wanted the best for his children.

Where have I seen Peter Mullan? Mullan is known for a variety of roles over the years, including Ozark, Top of the Lake and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and more recently After the Party and The Bombing of Pan Am 103. He has also had notable roles in Liaison, Payback and Mum.

