Grainger previously said of the series: "On the surface, it's ostensibly a thriller, but each character comes from a place of some kind of trauma.

"You then see these huge events take place and everyone's lives change irrevocably. Nina and Elisa are such damaged women who have hurt each other so much. The fallout for the whole family and everyone involved is so huge.

"The Stolen Girl is about the strength and passion of motherhood and protecting your own and the emotional fallout when you're unable to do that. It's a whodunit and how-dunit and why-dunit thriller, but there's so much trauma and pain on all levels that no one really wins."

Also starring in the series are Ambika Mod, Bronagh Waugh and Michael Workeye. But who do they all play and where might you have seen the various cast members before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Stolen Girl.

Who's in the cast of The Stolen Girl? Full list of characters in the Disney+ thriller

The main cast for The Stolen Girl is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Denise Gough as Elisa Blix

Holliday Grainger as Rebecca/Nina Thibault

Ambika Mod as Selma Desai

Jim Sturgess as Fred Blix

Bronagh Waugh as DI Shona Sinclair

Michael Workeye as Kaleb Negasi

Denise Gough plays Elisa Blix

Denise Gough in The Stolen Girl. Disney Plus

Who is Elisa Blix? Elisa is a cabin manager on private jets and working mother to two young children, who faces her worst nightmare when her daughter Lucia is abducted.

Where have I seen Denise Gough before? Gough has previously appeared in series such as Silent Witness, Titanic: Blood and Steel, Stella, Cuffs, The Fall, Under the Banner of Heaven, Andor and Who is Erin Carter?, as well as films including Robin Hood, '71 and Colette.

Holliday Grainger plays Rebecca/Nina Thibault

Holliday Grainger stars in The Stolen Girl. Disney Plus

Who is Rebecca/Nina Thibault? Nina, who goes by the name Rebecca when she meets Elisa, is a mysterious woman who appears at Lucia’s school gates on one Friday afternoon with her daughter, Josie. Lucia, who has become friends with Josie, spends the night at their house, but later all three of them go missing.

Where have I seen Holliday Grainger before? Grainger is known for her roles in series including Where the Heart Is, Waterloo Road, Merlin, The Borgias, Patrick Melrose, The Capture and Strike, as well as films such as Jane Eyre, Anna Karenina, The Riot Club, Cinderella, My Cousin Rachel and Mickey 17.

Ambika Mod plays Selma Desai

Ambika Mod in The Stolen Girl. Disney Plus

Who is Selma Desai? Selma is a reporter at Dash Voice, an alternative online news publication, who becomes fixated on investigating the case surrounding Lucia's disappearance.

Where have I seen Ambika Mod before? Mod is known for her roles in series including This Is Going to Hurt, I Hate Suzie and One Day, as well as the film Black Bag.

Jim Sturgess plays Fred Blix

Jim Sturgess in The Stolen Girl. Disney Plus

Who is Fred Blix? Fred is a criminal barrister, husband to Elisa and father of their two children, including Lucia, who is abducted.

Where have I seen Jim Sturgess before? Sturgess has previously had roles in films such as The Other Boleyn Girl, 21, One Day, Cloud Atlas and Geostorm, as well as series including Feed the Beast, Hard Sun and Home Before Dark.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bronagh Waugh plays DI Shona Sinclair

Bronagh Waugh in The Stolen Girl. Disney Plus

Who is DI Shona Sinclair? Shona is a senior detective inspector in the Manchester Metropolitan police force, and the lead investigator in the search for Lucia.

Where have I seen Bronagh Waugh before? Waugh is known for her roles in series including Hollyoaks, The Fall, Supernatural, Unforgotten, Derry Girls, Des, Viewpoint, Our House, The Suspect, Death in Paradise and Ridley.

Michael Workeye plays Kaleb Negasi

Michael Workeye in The Stolen Girl. Disney Plus

Who is Kaleb Negasi? Kaleb is Selma’s boss and a senior editor at Dash Voice.

Where have I seen Michael Workeye before? Workeye is known for his roles in series including This is Going to Hurt, My Lady Jane and Black Mirror.

The Stolen Girl is available to stream on Disney+ now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.