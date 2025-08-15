Inspired by Truth Media’s podcast Firebug, the series offers a fresh spin on the story, which includes some major revelations in the final two episodes that left even Egerton in disbelief.

Creator Dennis Lehane, the mind behind Blackbird and the author of Shutter Island, didn’t tell Egerton about his character’s journey ahead of reading each script, which the actor believes only strengthened his performance.

"At the end of the show, you realise something quite profound about Dave that I just didn't know was coming," Egerton shared.

"Dennis really kept that from me, and it was a hugely exciting prospect for me as an actor because it means I'm kind of very wilfully playing against a type if I have one.

"I just think it's such an interesting different piece, this show, and Dennis did something really imaginative and I'm very glad to be a part of it."

Read more:

Lehane wanted to ground the series in real reactions, such as keeping those secrets under wraps, as well as using real fire throughout the show, as opposed to relying on visual effects.

Egerton praised the crew for their "incredible" practical effects, as, though it was "intimidating" working with real fire, it helped the actor become more immersed in his role. There was just one downside.

"Well, you stink to high heavens at the end of the day," Egerton continued. "That’s the bit about it that I don't enjoy. Gets really right into your skin, that very acrid, burny smell.

"I try to maintain a sense of wonder when I'm working and being like, holy s**t, look at what I get to do for a living. This is cool. I certainly felt that way about the fire stuff.

"It's incredible to see people create those practical effects. It's quite intimidating and can be quite full on. But, I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel safe."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It also meant that Egerton and his co-stars were very "present" when filming each scene on set, as they had to interact and be mindful of the real flames.

"As an actor, it really makes you feel alive and present because it's a lot, but it just looks so amazing in camera and I was always very excited by the sequence that I'm closely involved with in that first episode with the fire, because it's a hugely significant beat for the character."

Smoke is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Add Smoke to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.