But now that the final episode in the first season has been released, can fans expect it to return for a second run, or have they said goodbye to the Norris family for good?

Read on for everything you need to know about Landman season 2.

Will there be a Landman season 2?

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

We don't yet know whether Landman will return for season 2, as it has yet to be officially renewed by Paramount. However, it certainly seems that the creative team behind the programme are hoping for more episodes.

Speaking with The Direct, co-creator Christian Wallace previously said: "As long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them. And I think we really just skinned the surface on our first season, and that's saying something because they cover a lot of ground. So yeah, I hope we keep telling these stories for a while."

Meanwhile, some cast members have expressed their expectation that the show will be returning, with Demi Moore telling Deadline back in May 2024: "I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second, which will be at the beginning of next year."

Jacob Lofland also told ScreenRant that while he "can't say yay or nay, and I have no idea", he does "hope, more than anything, that we go back to working as quick as we can on it, because it's a blast, and I love making it, and I think this story needs to be told, and I think people are going to love it".

Of his character's progression, Lofland said he would "hope to see Cooper become the young man that he's aspiring to be, and kind of step out of boyhood".

Meanwhile, Paulina Chávez told ScreenRant that she hasn't heard anything about the show's future, but that she wants "to stay optimistic".

"Billy Bob Thornton got nominated for a Golden Globe for the show," Chávez added, "so, I mean, I don't know, fingers crossed".

If we do hear anything official from Paramount regarding the show's future we will make sure to update this article.

When could a potential Landman season 2 be released on Paramount Plus?

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

It's hard to say when Landman season 2 would arrive on screens. However, we'd imagine that if the show is renewed for a second season, it may be some time until we see it.

Wrangling the all-star cast can't be easy, while the show's high production values mean it is likely to take some time to turn around. We'd imagine the earliest it could arrive on Paramount Plus would be mid-2026, although late 2026 may be more likely.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any more concrete information.

Who would return to star in a potential Landman season 2?

John Hamm and Demi Moore in Landman. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

With Landman having not yet been officially renewed, it's hard to say who from the cast would be back for season 2.

We would certainly expect Billy Bob Thornton to be back, while some cast members such as Demi Moore have expressed their own expectation to return.

For now, it seems we will just have to wait and see how the cast of season 2 shapes up, but here's the cast of season 1, many of whom could be back for the new run:

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Paulina Chávez as Ariana Medina

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg

James Jordan as Dale Bradley

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller

Is there a trailer for a potential Landman season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Landman season 2 yet, as the show has not been renewed at this point. We will keep this page updated if and when any new footage emerges.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 here now.

Landman is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

