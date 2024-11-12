Billy Bob Thornton leads the cast as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager working in the industry.

"Taylor said to me one day, 'When you go over to this house and you think of where you live, you're looking around and you think: I could have had this – but it went a different direction,'" Thornton said of his character (via Vanity Fair).

"I'm a fixer and a foreman. Even though I work with the head guy, I also work very closely with the people out in the field. I check the wells every day, get the information to give him, I deal with the landowners, and if something happens on that land, if there's an accident on the rig, I've got to solve that problem and go deal with the lawyers."

For more information about who else stars in Landman and when you can watch it, read on.

The first two episodes will premiere in the UK on Monday 18th November on Paramount Plus from 8am.

The remaining eight episodes will air weekly.

It arrives the day before in the US.

Landman cast: Who stars?

Jon Hamm and Demi Moore. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The cast of Landman is as follows:

Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade, Fargo, Goliath, Bad Santa)

Demi Moore (The Substance, Ghost, A Few Good Men, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle)



Ali Larter (Heroes, Final Destination, The Rookie)

Jacob Lofland (Joker 2, The Son, Justified),

Michelle Randolph (1923)

Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia)

Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart)

Mark Collie (Nashville)

James Jordan (Yellowstone, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Veronica Mars)

Jon Hamm (Mad Men, The Morning Show, Black Mirror) also stars in a recurring role, with Andy Garcia (Expendables franchise) and Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico, Ant Man) playing guest roles.

Landman plot: What's it about?

Landman is a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs" in west Texas.

It's "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fuelling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics".

It is based on Boomtown, an 11-part podcast series.

Landman trailer: Is it available to watch?

Yes - you can enjoy the official trailer right now.

Landman will air on Paramount Plus.

