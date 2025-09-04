Harris will play Everett McKinney, who is described as “a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humour,” Deadline reports.

Alongside Reilly, Hauser and McKinney, the cast of the Dutton Ranch will also include Finn Little, who will reprise his Yellowstone role as Beth and Rip’s adopted son, Carter, and the recently cast Annette Bening.

While previous Yellowstone spin-offs 1923 and 1883 introduced fans to new time periods and characters, the new series is expected to remain in the present day and “share the most DNA” with the original series, according to the publication.

Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone. Paramount

“The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser), is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they’ve come to cherish their 7,000-acre land," the show's logline reads.

It continues: "With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be."

The Dutton Ranch isn't the only other Yellowstone spin-off on the horizon, with four other series at various stages of development and production.

This includes The Madison, led by Michelle Pfeiffer, and Y: Marshals, led by Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, both of which are expected to take place in the present day.

Other spin-offs in development include 6666, set in the present day, and 1944, which would take place in the past and act as a sequel to 1923.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+.

Add Yellowstone to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

