The series also now has a working title, with the show set to be called The Dutton Ranch. Chad Feehan, who previously worked on Lawmen: Bass Reeves, will serve as the showrunner.

As was previously reported, Reilly, Hauser and Bening will be joined in the series by Finn Little, reprising his role as Beth and Rip's kind-of surrogate son Carter.

The synopsis for the series, as reported by Deadline, says: "The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser), is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they’ve come to cherish their 7,000-acre ranch.

"With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be."

There have so far been two other Yellowstone spin-offs, 1883 and 1923, both of which have taken place in the past.

Now that the original series has ended, there are a whopping five spin-offs at various stages of development and production. This includes The Madison, led by Michelle Pfeiffer, and Y: Marshals, led by Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Both of these, along with The Dutton Ranch, are expected to take place in the present day.

The other two series currently in development are 6666, set in the present day, and 1944, which would be set in the past and act as a sequel to 1923.

