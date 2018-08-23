We don’t yet know who the three will be playing, but we do know they join a cast including Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Tom Cruise, who played US Naval Aviator Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the original movie.

Teller, who starred as aspiring drummer Andrew in Whiplash, plays the son of Maverick’s former partner Goose (played by Anthony Edwards). The film’s plot is mostly under wraps, but we know Cruise will reprise his role as Maverick, who, in his new position as an instructor at the Top Gun school, takes Teller’s character under his wing.

The original 80s classic follows Maverick as he’s recruited to an elite fighter school, where he clashes with fellow student Iceman in the race to win the coveted Top Gun trophy.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on 12th July 2019