That is because Dexter: Resurrection has officially been renewed for a second season, with Michael C Hall returning as the iconic character, and Clyde Phillips acting as showrunner.

The writers' room for season 2 is now open, and the news was announced by Hall in a video posted to social media, which you can watch below.

In the video, Hall is seen saying: "Hey, what's up, it's Michael C Hall here. First of all, I just want to thank all the fans for tuning in and taking the Dexter: Resurrection ride with us this summer. Hope you enjoyed it.

"And, secondly, we've been greenlit for another season. There's more to come. The writers' room is assembling now and details will be forthcoming, but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues."

The first season of Dexter: Resurrection followed up on Dexter: New Blood, and saw the title character reuniting with his son Harrison, and facing off against some new foes.

The cast of season 1 included Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, David Dastmalchian and Krysten Ritter, while there were also some surprise returns for fan favourite characters from the original series.

Now, here's just hoping this renewal gets a little further down the road than Original Sin's did.

Dexter: Resurrection is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

