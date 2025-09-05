The series, which saw Michael C Hall reprise his most famous role, has been a hit with fans and critics alike, and brought the serial killer crime drama back to a level of popularity it hasn't seen in years.

But does this mean that there will be a second season, or like 2021's New Blood was Resurrection a one and done limited series?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential for a second season of Dexter: Resurrection.

Will there be a Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection. Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

We don't yet know whether there will be a Dexter: Resurrection season 2, as there has been no official renewal announcement – however, things are looking hopeful.

In August, Variety reported that Paramount was imminently planning to open a writers room for a potential season 2, after season 1 saw strong viewership and got positive reviews.

In spite of this, the publication did note that a renewal was by no means a guarantee, particularly after Original Sin was surprisingly cancelled, after initially being renewed.

The end of season 1 certainly sets up the potential for a second outing. For instance, the New York Ripper storyline is still unresolved, with the character only having been identified as the currently unknown Mr Don Framt.

We also saw Dexter looking at a number of other files, including that of ‘Rapunzel’ killer Al (Eric Stonestreet) – seemingly pointing to his next targets for his form of twisted justice.

We should get more news on the show's future either way, whether it is being renewed or cancelled, soon, and we will update this page once we do.

When would a potential Dexter: Resurrection season 2 be released?

Michael C Hall as Dexter. Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

With reports that a writers' room had already been set up for season 2 by August 2025, we're hopeful that progress could be made quickly on new episodes of Dexter: Resurrection.

After all, season 1 only went into production in January 2025, before starting to air in July of the same year.

With this precedent set for a quick turnaround, we'd imagine we could see a second season of Dexter: Resurrection in the latter half of 2026 – but for now, this is purely speculation.

We will update this page as and when we have any more concrete information regarding the show's future.

Who would return to star in a potential Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan and Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection. Zach Dilgard/Paramount+

Were Dexter: Resurrection to return for a second season, we would certainly expect Michael C Hall to be back at the title character. Jack Alcott and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine would also be likely returnees to the cast.

Here's a list of some of the major figures from season 1 that we could see returning for season 2:

Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara

Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace

Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva

Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera

James Remar as Harry Morgan

Is there a trailer for a potential Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Dexter: Resurrection season 2, as not only has it not been filmed yet, but the show hasn't actually been officially renewed.

We will make sure to add any new footage to the article here when we get it, and in the meantime you can watch a clip from the season 1 finale right here.

Dexter: Resurrection is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Add Dexter: Resurrection to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.