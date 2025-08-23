It comes as something of a shock not just because of the earlier renewal announcement but also because the first season performed well when it came to viewership numbers – becoming Showtime's most streamed premiere ever at the time of its release.

The show was originally broadcast between December 2024 and February 2025, and saw Patrick Gibson playing a younger version of Michael C Hall's serial killer, exploring his early days starting in Miami in the early 1990s. Supporting cast members included Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and James Martinez.

Back in April, it was reported that the series had been officially renewed, with creator and showrunner Clyde Phillips set to return and a writers' room ready to begin work on new episodes.

Phillips had even teased a little of what might have come in the second run, telling ComicBook.com: "It will become the biggest Easter egg in the world. We need to see him grow in several ways. You’ll have to learn how to blend better. He will have to learn how to kill better and more efficiently."

He added: " So, next season, does he get his boat? Does he get his apartment? Does he start wearing the Henley? Does he start doing the red string thing?

"Those are things that we’re going to explore. It’ll be like coming home for the audience with the music, Michael [C Hall]’s voice, which is crucial to the show."

Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection Zach Dilgard / Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME

But that won't be the case any more. Instead, the focus for the future of the franchise will reportedly be on sequel series Dexter: Resurrection, with plans in place to imminently begin work on a second season of that show.

The first run of Resurrection is currently ongoing, having debuted in July, and has so far garnered enthusiastic reviews from fans and critics – currently sitting on 94% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

