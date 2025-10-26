Having been renewed for season 4 last December, Mayor of Kingstown is now back on our screens in a positively quick turnaround with the new instalment premiering on Paramount Plus this week.

The Jeremy Renner-led drama has gone from strength to strength, with season 3 reaching a staggering 8.8 million global households and ranking as the streamer's number one series throughout its run.

Season 3 saw Renner's Mike McLusky face the Russian mob and also a surprise blast from the past, with season 4 set to follow suit with a slew of new characters.

Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti and Niko Nicotera join the cast for season 4, with Mike set to continue have his control of Kingstown threatened as more new big hitters seek to control the town. But when do new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 get released? Read on for everything you need to know.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 release schedule – When are new episodes out?

Lennie James as Frank Moses in Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

The fourth season of Mayor of Kingstown premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday 26th October. New episodes will then be released weekly every Sunday.

The full release schedule for Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is as follows.

Episode 1 - Sunday 26th October

Episode 2 - Sunday 2nd November

Episode 3 - Sunday 9th November

Episode 4 - Sunday 16th November

Episode 5 - Sunday 23rd November

Episode 6 - Sunday 30th November

Episode 7 - Sunday 7th December

Episode 8 - Sunday 14th December

Episode 9 - Sunday 21st December

Episode 10 - Sunday 28th December

How many episodes of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 are there?

There are 10 episodes in the fourth season of Mayor of Kingstown.

What is Mayor of Kingstown season 4 about?

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

The official synopsis for the fourth season reads: "In season 4, Mike’s (Renner) control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town.

"Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past."

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 trailer

You can find the trailer for Mayor of Kingstown season 4 below.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday 26th October, with new episodes released weekly.

