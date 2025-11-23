Paramount Plus drama Tulsa King has now completed its third season, with the final episode laying the groundwork for more episodes.

Well, it's a good thing then that the series has already been renewed for a fourth season – but there seems to be plenty of changes afoot behind-the-scenes of the Taylor Sheridan drama.

It's already been announced that season 3 showrunner Dave Erickson is exiting the show, with Erickson also stepping down from showrunner duties on spin-off series NOLA King to primarily focus on helming Mayor of Kingstown.

It's also recently been revealed that 26 crew members of Tulsa King‘s 600-member crew have been asked not to return for season 4. According to Deadline, "most, if not all, are expected to be replaced".

But when will the fourth season of Tulsa King be released? Read on to find out everything we know so far.

Will there be a Tulsa King season 4?

Yes! Tulsa King was renewed for a fourth season back in September ahead of season 3's premiere.

The renewal news was a natural next step for the drama, especially seeing as the season 2 premiere went on to be Paramount Plus’s most watched global premiere at the time, with 21.1 million viewers for the first episode.

Chris Caldovino and Sylvester Stallone are seen on the film set of Tulsa King. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As for a season 4 release date, one has not yet been announced. Seeing as the seasons of Tulsa King have stuck to the regular pattern of being released each year, we would anticipate a September 2026 release for season 4.

We'd imagine that even with some drastic changes going on behind the scenes of the production, it has only stuck to its quick turnaround and so, wouldn't imagine that there will be any delays in the pipeline.

However, with the release of NOLA King yet to also be confirmed, we could imagine that the two series will need to work around each other in terms of scheduling. It could perhaps be the case that NOLA King may be released first, with Tulsa King season 4 set to come soon after but it remains to be seen.

Tulsa King season 4 cast: Who will star?

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in the Paramount Plus original series Tulsa King. Atsushi Nishijima/Paramount

Sylvester Stallone previously signed a contract confirming his leading role in both seasons 3 and 4 so we can expect the leading man to return.

As for other faces returning to the cast for the fourth season, we'd expect plenty of returning faces but as of now, nothing has been confirmed.

The Tulsa King cast we'd expect to return for season 4 is as follows.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi

Martin Starr as Bodhi

Jay Will as Tyson

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne

Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher

Robert Patrick as Jeremiah Dunmire

Beau Knapp as Cole Dunmire

Bella Heathcote as Cleo Montagu

Chris Caldovino as Goodie

McKenna Quigley Harrington

Mike "Cash Flo" Walden

Kevin Pollak as Special Agent Musso

Vincent Piazza as Vince

Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

Michael Beach as Mark

James Russo as Ray Renzetti

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller

Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux

What could happen in Tulsa King season 4?

Season 3 of Tulsa King saw Dwight's empire continuing to expand, with his pool of enemies only growing wider. Of course, that also meant threats being made to his crew which put everyone in a more precarious position than ever.

The Dunmires only continued to be a thorn in Dwight's side, with Jeremiah – the head of the Dixie mafia – becoming the main problem and squaring up to Dwight in more ways than one.

As for how that may manifest in a fourth season of Tulsa King, we can anticipate that the season will either continue dealing with the tensions between Dwight and the Dunmires or, like with previous seasons, see the mafia captain facing some new adversaries entirely.

Is there a trailer for Tulsa King season 4?

No! Seeing as production for Tulsa King season 4 has just kicked off, there aren't any trailers to enjoy just yet. However, you can rewatch the trailer for season 3 below.

