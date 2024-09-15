A number of familiar faces reappear alongside Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi, plus you can expect two new antagonists that are guaranteed to ruffles feather.

Find out about the main cast of Tulsa King season 2 below.

Tulsa King season 2 cast: Meet the main characters

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi

Martin Starr as Bodhi

Jay Will as Tyson

Max Casella as Armand Truisi

Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci

Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfredi

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne

Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher

Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi

Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch keller

Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux

For more information about the characters in Tulsa King and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Sylvester Stallone plays Dwight 'The General' Manfredi

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi and Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Dwight 'The General' Manfredi? After serving 25 years in prison, mobster Dwight Manfredi, also known as 'The General', is exiled by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma in season 1, where he establishes a new crew and gets to work making the town his own.

In season 2, Dwight is trying to expand his empire, but the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman make things difficult – and threaten his inner circle.

What else has Sylvester Stallone been in? This man needs no introduction, but we'll give you one anyway. Stallone is best known for: Rocky, Rambo, The Expendables, Cobra, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man – we could go on, and on, and on.

Martin Starr plays Bodhi

Martin Starr as Bohdi. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Bodhi? He owns a marijuana dispensary in Tulsa and imparts his wisdom on Dwight.

What else has Martin Starr been in? Most people will know him from comedies Silicon Valley, Freaks and Geeks, and Party Down.

Jay Will plays Tyson

Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Tyson? Dwight's trusted, sharp-minded driver.

What else has Jay Will been in? He's played leading roles in films Rob Peace and It Doesn't Matter. Will also had a role in Prime Video's The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

Max Casella plays Armand Truisi

Max Casella as Armand. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Armand Truisi? He used to be part of the Invernizzi crime family before he began working for Dwight.

What else has Max Casella been in? He's best known for Doogie Howser, M.D and The Sopranos. You might also have watched him in gangster period drama Boardwalk Empire and Vinyl, another period piece.

Vincent Piazza plays Vince Antonacci

Vincent Piazza as Vince. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Vince Antonacci? Chickie's main capo. Like his boss, he also has beef with Dwight following an altercation between the pair before The General headed out to Tulsa.

What else has Vincent Piazza been in? He's appeared in Boardwalk Empire and vampire thriller The Passage.

Tatiana Zappardino plays Tina Manfredi

Tatiana Zappardino as Tina. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Tina Manfredi? Dwight's daughter. The pair were estranged, but they've since grown closer.

What else has Tatiana Zappardino been in? Her credits include Syfy mystery drama Superstition and Prime Video thriller The Consultant.

Neal McDonough plays Cal Thresher

Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher in Tulsa King. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Cal Thresher? A "powerful and extremely territorial businessman in Tulsa" who clashes with Dwight.

What else has Neal McDonough been in? His CV includes Desperate Housewives, superhero series Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, action drama Boomtown, US drama Medical Investigation, legal drama Suits, Yellowstone, war drama Band of Brothers and Western crime drama Justified.

Frank Grillo plays Bill Bevilacqua

Frank Grillo as Bill. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Bill Bevilacqua? A gangster based in Kansas City. With Dwight encroaching on his territory, you can expect fireworks.

What else has Frank Grillo been in? You might recognise him from US drama Kingdom, The Purge, US soap Guiding Light, Captain America, Prison Break and survival thriller The Grey.

Domenick Lombardozzi plays Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi

Domenick Lombardozzi as Chickie. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi? A crime boss who murdered his own father in season 1 so that he could usurp the top spot. Chickie also tried to have Dwight killed in prison.

What else has Domenick Lombardozzi been in? His CV includes HBO crime drama The Wire, police procedural Rosewood, Prime Video action-thriller Reacher, crime series Ray Donovan, Boardwalk Empire, and A Bronx Tale, among others.

Andrea Savage plays Stacy Beale

Andrea Savage as Stacy. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Stacy Beale? An ATF agent who was in a situationship with Dwight in season 1, before he was arrested.

What else has Andrea Savage been in? You might have watched her in Step Brothers, HBO political satire Veep, reality TV parody The Hotwives and US comedy-drama Sweet Valley High.

Garrett Hedlund plays Mitch Keller

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Mitch Keller? A bar tender and part of the Manfredi crew.

What else has Garrett Hedlund been in? He's best known for Friday Night Lights, Troy, Pan, Tron: Legacy, Inside Llewyn Davis and Eragon.

Dana Delany plays Margaret Devereaux

Dana Delany as Margaret. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who is Margaret Devereaux? The wealthy owner of a horse ranch.

What else has Dana Delany been in? She's best known for Desperate Housewives, war drama China Beach and medical comedy drama Body of Proof. You might also have watched her in films Light Sleeper, Tombstone, True Women and Wide Awake.

Additional cast includes:

Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos) as Joanne - Dwight's younger sister, who hails from Brooklyn.

Tulsa King season 2 arrives on Paramount Plus on 15th September in the US, and 16th September in the UK - sign up for Paramount Plus here.

