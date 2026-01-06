While Taylor Sheridan is known for creating countless (it seems) successful dramas, it looks as though it's the end of the road for one of them. It's now been announced that Mayor of Kingstown is on the out, with the series being renewed for a fifth season – but it is set to be its last.

Fans may have just enjoyed the gripping season 4 finale landing on our screens, but it's time to bid farewell to Jeremy Renner's Michael McLusky. And it's also been confirmed (via Deadline) that the new season of Mayor of Kingstown will actually be shorter in length than previous seasons, at just eight episodes long.

Seasons 1 to 4 have boasted 10 episodes per season, so it's certainly set to be a bit of a bittersweet end to the series for fans.

Nevertheless, it is a return to the series which follows the McClusky family in Kingstown and namely Mike, who has recently been grappling with some new people in town who threaten his control.

This past season saw plenty of violence, some shocking twists and the new additions of Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti and Niko Nicotera.

Clayton Cardenas as Torres and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

In terms of the reasons for wrapping up, Mayor of Kingstown's ratings have not been on par with the rest of Taylor Sheridan's shows that include the likes of Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King and more.

While Mayor of Kingstown may look as glossy as Sheridan's other offerings, unfortunately it just hasn't drawn as much of an audience, with the series not even breaking into Nielsen’s originals top 10 chart with season 4, despite having achieved as much with previous seasons.

There may be new episodes of the series to get excited about but the ending of Mayor of Kingstown may come as a surprise to some, not least because series co-creator Hugh Dillon previously revealed (via ScreenRant) that fellow Sheridan had plans for several more seasons of the crime drama.

Read more:

He said: "When we first mapped it out, he's the king at knowing where it ends. I like intros, and I like explosive intros. [Chuckles] And he has an ending for it in season 7. Whether it goes that far or that's where we get [who knows], but he has an ending and everyone knows about it, the broad strokes.

"And when you talk to him, he will tell you in detail. So, our goal is to get to that season 7, because that's as far as we can get, because that's where he's always had it."

As of now, a release date for Mayor of Kingstown's fifth and final season has not been confirmed, nor has a plot or any cast additions. However, seeing as the series has stuck to a pretty regular release schedule since its inception, we could anticipate the final instalment to come to our screens later this year or next. Watch this space!

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Add Mayor of Kingstown to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app

