As reported by Deadline, it looks as though Tulsa King is getting its very own spin-off series in the form of NOLA King, which will obviously centre around the crime world of New Orleans.

According to sources via Deadline, NOLA King will be headed up by Samuel L Jackson, who is arguably one of the most recognised actors having starred in the likes of Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained and as Nick Fury in several Marvel films.

Samuel L Jackson. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

It's said that Jackson will be playing the lead role of Russell Lee Washington Jr, "who, like Stallone’s Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, comes from the crime world. He will go against Dwight in Tulsa before headling down to take over New Orleans".

RadioTimes.com has approached Paramount Plus for comment.

Jackson is also reported as being set for an introduction in the third season of Tulsa King and is said to be appearing in multiple episodes that will likely set up his own spin-off story.

It's yet another notch on the belt of success for series creator Taylor Sheridan, who co-writes the crime drama with Terence Winter. It is believed that NOLA King will be written and executive produced by Dave Erickson, who also serves as showrunner on Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown and will also serve as showrunner for NOLA King.

Sheridan has had continued success in his deal with Paramount Plus over the years, seeing major acclaim with Yellowstone and its eventual spin-offs, 1883 and 1923. So, it's no wonder that his eyes are set on expanding the world of Tulsa King.

More recently, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser confirmed that a spin-off involving his character is officially happening, also clearing up some of the rumours that surrounded it.

"Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch," Hauser told Fox News. "That's not the name of it."

He continued: "We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years. Kelly [Reilly] and I going and working our asses off trying to create something special."

