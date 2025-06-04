The pair are set to explore "the power of storytelling in spotlighting environmental issues", a statement confirmed.

The topic certainly resonates with Thorne's latest Netflix drama, Toxic Town.

Starring Jodie Whittaker, it explores the Corby toxic waste case, highlighting the impact of the environmental scandal on the local community.

Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood and Claudia Jessie in Toxic Town. Netflix

The event is hosted by BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra presenter Swarzy, and will be free for audiences to attend. Tickets can be booked now.

As well as Thorne and Campbell's discussion, there will be a showing of Elham Ehsas's short film There Will Come Soft Rains.

The week-long programme is packed with showings and events dedicated to highlighting how the industry can tackle climate change.

Madeleine Mullett, BFI IMAX programme manager, said: "BFI IMAX is the largest screen in the UK with over 20,000 admissions a year, and it is our curatorial and cultural responsibility to showcase the climate crisis, the biggest issue we face, on such a powerful platform.

"Engaging audiences, from families and young audiences to large format IMAX fans, with the power of storytelling is how we can make the biggest and most positive impact."

