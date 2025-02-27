Could it be one of the most infuriating things to watch this year? In my case – and for plenty of others – it undoubtedly will be and, in the process of unlocking this level of anger, will hopefully also be channelled into real-world change.

After the release of Mr Bates vs The Post Office last year, some productions have been forthright in their hopes to emulate that kind of effect. Not many initially thought that the ITV drama fronted by Toby Jones would go on to have such a profound impact as it did, not just with public opinion of the case, but also leading to new legislation and compensation for victims of the Horizon scandal.

It's the effect of good storytelling and television, right? The ability to immerse viewers and illicit empathy which, in turn, can lead to tangible results. It's the beauty of the medium and while some writers and producers are likely scrambling to find a drama that can achieve similar results, with Toxic Town, the possibility is truly there due to the sheer emotion it draws out of its viewers.

Whether you're familiar with the case or not, I think most will be hard pressed not to feel like banging their head against a wall as they see dramatised scenes of what it was like living in Corby throughout the '90s.

From the cloud of dust that never seemed to dissipate to the sludge that would trickle into the sewers, seeing the mismanagement of toxic waste plainly on our screens in this recreated fashion makes it plain for us all to see. Where Corby residents learnt to live with the redevelopment of the former steelworks and the resulting dust and dirt, placing the viewer into the world of the town at the time really does underline how an entire community of people were let down.

Toby Eden, Jodie Whittaker and Matthew James Hinchliffe in Toxic Town. Ben Blackall/Netflix

The series follows the Corby toxic waste case, which is one of the UK's biggest environmental scandals to this day. When it eventually was taken to court in 2009, after more than 10 years of campaigning for justice, the judge ruled in favour of the claimants and found Corby Borough Council negligent in its management of waste at the site during the 1980s and 1990s.

It was a landmark ruling and saw the families of 19 children compensated in an out-of-court settlement. All of the children in the claim were born with deformities that their families had argued was caused by toxic dust from the former steelworks in Corby.

Toxic Town is obviously concerned with the facts but as a character-driven tale, is focused on the people it impacted – those who tried to alert the right people and also, those who worked in the council or waste management companies at the time.

Jodie Whittaker's Susan McIntyre is the centre point of the series as one of the most vocal in the campaign and we follow her right from the day she finds out about her pregnancy with Connor to their eventual day in court. Whittaker delivers a strikingly memorable performance as the no-nonsense mother but her story is far from a straightforward one.

Not only does the drama show Susan having to reckon with a new reality for her son, but she is also left upended by her partner, Michael Socha's Peter, who quite literally runs off in the series. It wasn't quite what he signed up for, he says in no uncertain terms, and drives away with a waste truck following closely behind, eerily billowing toxic dust down the street.

We don't get the day-to-day details in a drama like Toxic Town – it is only four episodes, after all – but we see how Susan and Connor have to go back to the hospital time and time again for surgeries, with Susan remaining dedicated to making sure her son is OK.

But likely for many, the story that will break your heart is that of Tracey, played by Aimee Lou Wood, who is at the top of her game in this series. In the first episode alone, you follow her dizzying highs of hoping for her first child to all-consuming grief. While Tracey's place within the wider case isn't immediately clear, it becomes painfully obvious how her story mirrors that of Susan's and the other affected families.

Anger is a simmering emotion throughout watching this drama but it takes on different levels – an example being when we learn that Tracey's case hasn't been included in the claim in order to increase their overall chance of victory. It's an impossible decision and one that Toxic Town does an apt job of demonstrating both sides of, even if it does leave a bitter taste in your mouth afterwards.

Jodie Whittaker and Aimee Lou Wood in Toxic Town. Netflix

Just when you think you've gone through a steady stream of emotions, it's in the finale – and Tracey's testimony especially – that provides the most moving moment. Her impeccable calmness as she takes to the stand, her eyes brimming with tears as she speaks of Shelby Anne, and the punch-the-air moment when she tells the court how her case should be included are all superbly performed by Wood, also underpinned by the warmth of her friendship with Whittaker's Susan.

Again, though, you can't help but feel disgusted at the way she and Susan are treated in the courtroom, Susan eventually having to answer questions about her previous usage of anti-depressants. Have these women and their children not suffered enough? It's a question you'll likely keep coming back to throughout watching but thoughts will likely quickly turn to the real world and what Toxic Town says of the future.

The rollercoaster of emotions continues in the show's closing moments as statements remind viewers of the fact that nobody faced any criminal charges for what happened in Corby. But also, something that many probably won't know about is the show's note that there are "up to 1,287" former landfill sites across England and Wales that contain hazardous waste, "167 of these sites" under housing, shops and restaurants and "at least four of them" under schools.

Just when you think you can wrap up the series on a high for this group of Corby mothers (and you certainly do), you're reminded that the work has to continue. The real-life women – Susan, Tracey and Maggie – have said that they hope the Netflix series encourages more parents to come forward if they suspect their child has been affected.

The note that Toxic Town leaves you on has echoes of a quiet call-to-action. Will the exasperation felt throughout the series mobilise viewers and have that sought-after real-world impact? Only time will tell but I sure hope so.

