"Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch," Hauser told Fox News. "That's not the name of it."

While he didn't say what it would be called, he did open up slightly on the behind-the-scenes: "We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years.

"Kelly [Reilly] and I going and working our asses off trying to create something special."

Cole Hauser as Rip in Yellowstone. Paramount+

Late last year, Deadline reported that Reilly and Hauser had signed on to reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in a new Yellowstone spin-off, with it reportedly being developed by the franchise's creator Taylor Sheridan.

Hauser had previously remained tight-lipped about a potential spin-off, with him telling People last year: "America has spoken, and they still love the show. Hopefully, we can continue to get in people’s living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years."

This wouldn't be the first Yellowstone spin-off, with the series already having two prequels, 1883 and 1923 as well as a new contemporary spin-off, called The Madison and starring Michelle Pfeiffer, on the way.

As the Yellowstone universe expands once more, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the writers have in store!

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

