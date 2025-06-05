The first of those books, titled A Man with One of Those Faces, follows Dublin man Paul Mulchrone as he goes on the run from somebody attempting to kill him, with a mystery-loving nurse and violent policeman in tow.

It's not clear at this stage which of the eight novels will most inform this 12-episode production, but it stands to reason that this initial premise could factor into the screen version.

Filming is under way in the Republic of Ireland, with Ella Lily Hyland (Black Doves), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Philippa Dunne (Amandaland) and Packy Lee (Peaky Blinders) comprising the main cast. Nothing has been revealed yet on who each of them are playing in the series.

Chris Addison (Veep, Breeders) has been tapped to direct the adaptation, which is penned by screenwriter Stuart Carolan.

Carolan said: "I've been a fan of the brilliant Chris Addison since The Thick of It – it's been incredible fun working with him to bring this insane story to life."

Addison commented: "I'm frankly giddy with delight to get to team up with the twisted and highly original mind of Stuart Carolan to create this show.

"We've taken Caimh's wonderful novel as a jumping off point and ended up with what I like to think of as a dark and delicious screwball drama."

Philippa Dunne plays Anne in Amandaland. Merman/Natalie Seery

Eddie Doyle, BBC Northern Ireland's Head of Content Commissioning, added: "Tall Tales & Murder is storytelling at its darkest, funniest and most surreal.

"We're looking forward to bringing audiences with us on this wild and thrilling ride from Stuart Carolan and Chris Addison, masters of their craft."

Tall Tales & Murder is coming soon to the BBC and RTÉ.

